St. Christopher's second, Collegiate seventh in final VISAA boys lacrosse poll

The VISAA on Tuesday released its final boys lacrosse poll of the regular season, and St. Christopher's (14-6) sits in second place in Division I with 89 votes ahead of a marquee matchup with seventh-place Collegiate (14-6, 58 votes) on Thursday at St. Chris at 5 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal (3-15) is ranked 14th with nine votes. Paul VI is first with 98 votes, and reigning champion Episcopal is sixth at 65 votes.

In Division II, Steward (7-3) is eighth with 18 votes.

The Division I tournament field will be set Thursday after the conclusion of the TCIS finals.

The 12-team Division I tournament begins May 14, and the eight-team Division II bracket begins play May 17, with both finals set for May 21. All games will be played at the higher seeded school.