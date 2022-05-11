 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Christopher's second, Collegiate seventh in final VISAA boys lacrosse poll

20220501_SPO_LAX_ER_01

Miles Harvey of St. Christopher’s eludes an Atlee defender during the Saints’ 11-4 boys lacrosse victory at St. Christopher’s. Harvey and Jack McCoy scored three goals each for the Saints (11-6). The Raiders fell to 8-1.

 Eva Russo/TIMES-DISPATCH

The VISAA on Tuesday released its final boys lacrosse poll of the regular season, and St. Christopher's (14-6) sits in second place in Division I with 89 votes ahead of a marquee matchup with seventh-place Collegiate (14-6, 58 votes) on Thursday at St. Chris at 5 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal (3-15) is ranked 14th with nine votes. Paul VI is first with 98 votes, and reigning champion Episcopal is sixth at 65 votes. 

In Division II, Steward (7-3) is eighth with 18 votes.

The Division I tournament field will be set Thursday after the conclusion of the TCIS finals. 

The 12-team Division I tournament begins May 14, and the eight-team Division II bracket begins play May 17, with both finals set for May 21. All games will be played at the higher seeded school.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

