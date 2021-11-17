St. Christopher's star receiver Andre Greene Jr. verbally commits to North Carolina

With his family by his side and hundreds of cheering Saints surrounding him, St. Christopher’s receiver Andre Greene Jr. announced his verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Wednesday night.

“For the next three to four years, I’ll be taking my talents to the University of North Carolina,” Greene said inside the Saints’ Kemper Athletic and Fitness Center as he donned a blue and white Tar Heels cap.

Hundreds of St. Christopher’s students, faculty, coaches and administrators broke into applause upon hearing Greene’s announcement.

“It’s not just about football when I talked to them,” Greene said of what put UNC over the top for him. “It’s love, it’s the education piece, just everything about UNC. I loved it.”

Greene said he talked to fellow in-state recruits who’ve announced they’ll play for the Tar Heels, including Zach Rice (Liberty Christian Academy, No. 1 offensive tackle in the Class of 2022 nationally) and George Pettaway (Nansemond Suffolk Academy, four-star running back).

“Let’s be difference makers, let’s change the narrative, let’s put VA to UNC,” Greene said of the conversations between he and other Tar Heels recruits.