St. Christopher's tennis makes history, wins third consecutive VISAA championship

Amid throngs of former players and other supporters cheering on their Saints, St. Christopher's boys tennis made history Saturday morning with the program's third consecutive VISAA championship, completing an undefeated season via a 5-2 victory over familiar foe Collegiate.

Saints coach Richard Peyton said there were "historic crowds" at St. Christopher's courts on Pepper Ave., which included plenty of notables in the local tennis community and ample support on both sides.

"I could hardly even find a place to stand, the crowd was unbelievable," he said. "The beauty of it is, we had a lot of former players. It was like a reunion, they all came out. It was really a cool atmosphere."

VISAA outgoing executive director Dick Kemper said the VISAA boys tennis championship began in 2006, and Flint Hill (Oakton) won Division I titles in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Collegiate won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

So St. Chris, champions in 2019 and 2021, is the first local and second program statewide to win three consecutive titles, but the first to hold the championship continuously over a four-year span. There was no 2020 VISAA tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peyton said the Saints' 2020 team could have been their strongest in the past four years. During that span, St. Chris has also won three consecutive VISAA regular-season titles, Prep League tournaments and Woodberry Invitational tournaments.

Collegiate put up an admirable fight Saturday, with George Simonton and Drew Atiyeh winning the Nos. 4 and 5 singles matches, respectively. And the Cougars pushed the Saints to the limit in tight matches in Nos. 2, 3 and 6 singles, which finished 10-7, 10-8 and 10-8, respectively, in favor of Brendon Engel, Evan Fisher and Cade Collingwood.

St. Chris went up 4-0 on the No. 1 doubles court after finishing singles competition up 4-2 overall, and Peyton said it was at that point that his Saints could taste it.

"It's nice that we won that first match on No. 1 doubles, it was good for Will [Thompson], he's a senior, it was good he was able to close it out," Peyton said, referencing his No. 1 singles player, the reigning All-Metro player of the year who won his singles match 10-4.

Prior to this season, Thompson had yet to lose a singles or doubles match in his career and will conclude his St. Chris tenure as one of if not the most accomplished player in program history.

"It's important to note just what an outstanding player Will has been for our team," Peyton said. "It's unbelievable, he's a great kid, I'm very proud of him."

The most exciting match came on the No. 3 singles court, Peyton said. Fisher came back from an early deficit to defeat Collegiate's Reid Coleman. No. 2 singles also provided some drama, with Engel edging Collegiate's Graham Bor.

Saints No. 5 singles player Mason King is the second senior starter in addition to Thompson, Peyton lauded his contributions to the program over the years.

"One of the most dedicated players, he spent countless hours on the court during the offseason to make sure he gave himself and his team the greatest chance to succeed," Peyton said.

"He's been an integral part of some of the most successful tennis teams in Saints history, which speaks to his talent, dedication and work ethic."

Peyton and Cougars coach Karin Whitt are on the state committee together, and many of their players train together during the offseason.

Though Collegiate and St. Christopher's are natural rivals across all sports, there was plenty of mutual respect to go around amid the 95-plus degree heat of competition Saturday.

"The quality of tennis was fantastic, the drama could not have been much higher," Peyton said. "It was just a good day."

-----------------------------------------------------------

St. Christopher's 5, Collegiate 2

Singles: Will Thompson (STC) d. Tiberius Colina 10-4; Brendon Engel (STC) d. Graham Bor 10-7; Evan Fisher (STC) d. Reid Coleman 10-8; George Simonton (COL) d. Jake Kuhlen 10-4; Drew Atiyeh (COL) d. Mason King 10-6; Cade Collingwood (STC) d. Dorian Colina 10-8.

Doubles: Will Thompson/Evan Fisher d. Tiberius Colina/Graham Bor 10-3.