St. Christopher's 'thrilled' for Friday Night Lights as Saints welcome Collegiate in Palyo's final game

The conversations around bringing Friday Night Lights to St. Christopher's date to 2014, said Saints coach Lance Clelland.

St. Chris (6-3) welcomes Prep League rival Collegiate (5-4) Friday at 6 p.m. in what will be the first evening game under the school's recently installed lights at Knowles Field after the years-long effort finally came to fruition.

Long accustomed to Saturday afternoon games in the fall, Clelland said his Saints are "thrilled" to have the opportunity to play in what's sure to be a special atmosphere.

"It's also Collegiate, our friendly neighborhood rival, it's going to be a great night for the community, both teams will be pumped up," Clelland said, also noting that it will be the final game for outgoing Collegiate coach Mark Palyo who this past Friday announced he will retire at the season's conclusion.

"There's a lot going on, but we're focused on getting better at practice and improving ourselves. ... We're really grateful to be playing the first night game ever at St. Christopher's. A lot went into it to make this happen. The community support, excitement and leadership has been fantastic."

Palyo took over the Cougars program in 2006 and has since amassed an 89-55 record, including four Prep League titles and two VISAA Division I championships in '07 and '16.

"Just a great colleague, he's an awesome gentleman," Clelland said of Palyo.

"He's always been a good source of wisdom. I'm sad to see him go but he's obviously at a point where he wants to move along. Tremendous guy, great competitor, I've been honored to be on the other sideline as him."

The VISAA playoff selection committee officially selects four teams for its playoff field and is not beholden to the association's ratings system. But typically, the top four teams in the ratings do comprise the selected playoff field. As of Oct. 25, St. Chris sat in fifth place with an 8.25 rating, Collegiate sixth at 6.63.

Flint Hill was fourth at 8.29, Potomac third at 9.0, Benedictine second at 10.75 and Trinity Episcopal first with a rating of 14.5.

The VISAA has yet to post updated ratings this week, but the Saints' impressive win over Douglas Freeman likely vaulted them ahead of both Flint Hill and Potomac into third place, close to Benedictine after the Cadets (6-3) lost to St. Michael 20-15.

So if St. Christopher's wins Friday, it should be into the playoffs and play either at Trinity or against Benedictine, home or away depending on how the ratings fall, in the state semifinals.

"I don't know, I think if we win we take care of it, if we lose perhaps the door's open," Clelland said. "Do I think we're one of the best three teams? Sure, but that doesn't matter sometimes, you've just got to focus on what's ahead of you."

Among those leading the charge for Clelland's Saints has been standout freshman Darius Gray, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound two-way lineman who's already drawing Power Five recruiting interest. Gray on his Twitter lists a First Five prospective college suitors of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, North Carolina and South Carolina.

"Darius is a great young talent," Clelland said, adding that Gray racked up 10 tackles in the win over the Mavericks.

"It's great to see a young man who's blessed with great talent also be a very hard worker. When you get those two things together, special things happen."

Junior dual-threat quarterback Kahlil Nash has grown into his role under center and scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime at Freeman. Junior defensive end and tight end Henry Omohundro has been a foundational force on both sides of the ball, as has junior receiver and defensive back Jacob Zollar.

Aside from his key playmakers, expressed particular pride in his offensive line, a veteran group led by seniors Carson Lamb, John Miles, Reid Felton, Quentin Levy and Luke Pendlebury.

"They've been our rock, they are constantly improving," Clelland said of his line.

Also vital to the Saints success have been two-way brothers Willie Jennings and Brandon Jennings, big-play receivers and strong defensive backs, linebacker Kirk George, a leading tackler who's been "doing it all" defensively, and tight end Hi Willett, a key blocker in the running and passing games.

"I'm just proud of them all that they've been constantly wanting to improve," Clelland said. "We're lucky to have this group of boys for hopefully a few more weeks.

"I think we're just starting to hit our stride."