St. Christopher’s boys tennis coach Richard Peyton can’t really explain his team’s prolonged reign, other than having a lot of good players and fate.

The Saints ran their winning streak to 61 matches by claiming their fourth consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state Division I title on Saturday, beating Trinity Episcopal 5-2 at St. Christopher’s.

St. Christopher’s won state titles in 2019, ’21 and ’22, going unbeaten each year (the 2020 tournament was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The Saints have not lost a match since the state semifinals in 2018.

“Over the years, we’ve had a lot of close matches,” Peyton said. “ … There’s so many matches 5-4 that we won. … Somehow our guys are very resilient, and they just come from behind. That’s the reason for our success. They’re just tough mentally.”

Top-seeded St. Christopher’s built a 4-2 lead in singles over Trinity Episcopal, getting wins from No. 2 Brendon Engel, No. 4 Blake Caldwell, No. 5 Bo Barbour and No. 6 Jake Kuhlen. Peyton said Caldwell came from behind to win his match 10-8, and Engel was down early before winning 10-5.

Barbour and Kuhlen secured the decisive doubles point with a 10-4 victory.

Second-seeded Trinity got wins from No. 1 Roman Sancilio and No. 3 Gus Mitchell.

The Saints finished 17-0. They have seniors in No. 1 Evan Fisher, Engel and Kuhlen.

Fisher and Engel started as eighth-graders in 2019.

“They’ve been the backbone of our team,” Peyton said. “They’re both captains. ... They kind of like drive the team because of their maturity and because they’ve been on the team longer. It’s important to have a couple of guys like that who are terrific leaders.”

St. Christopher's 5, Trinity Episcopal 2

Singles: R. Sancilio (T) d. Fisher 10-6; Engel (S) d. D. Sancilio 10-5; Mitchell (T) d. Burke 10-6; Caldwell (S) d. Nedeff 10-8; Barbour (S) d. Hewitt 10-3; Kuhlen (S) d. Strickler 10-4

Doubles: Barbour/Kuhlen (S) d. Hewitt/Strickler 10-4

Division II baseball

Steward 11, Greenbrier Christian 9: Steward baseball coach Bruce Secrest said his team had a little bit of a Jekyll-Hyde persona early in the season.

The Spartans, though, closed on the right side, getting a big day from Nate Kumper and holding off Greenbrier Christian Academy to earn the Division II state title at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.

Steward, the fourth seed, was 12-10 going into the tournament. It won 5-0 in the quarterfinals, beat No. 1 Highland 7-4 in the semis and then took down No. 2 Greenbrier.

“We play as tough a schedule as anybody does in the state,” Secrest said. "We were battle-tested before we started the tournament.

“We just couldn’t get that consistency we were looking for. ... (With) about five games left in the regular season, I just said, ‘Lord, I need you to take ‘em and let ‘em see what they can do and be.’ I kind of stepped back and let ‘em play, and that’s when the seniors kind of took off with their leadership and we started playing real inspired baseball.”

Kumper had an inspiring game on Saturday. He hit a three-run homer as part of a four-run first, singled in a run in the second and went 4 for 5 with double.

Secrest said the homer almost went “over the double-netting in left-center. It was a missile.”

Steward also got key efforts from Sam Roberson (3 for 5, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases) and closer Connor Robbins.

Kumper’s single in the second put Steward ahead 6-0. The Spartans were up 9-4 when a four-run fifth made it 9-8. Steward responded with two runs in the sixth. Greenbrier cut it to 11-9 in the bottom of the sixth before Robbins shut down the rally.

In the seventh, Greenbrier had runners on second and third with two outs. Robbins got a flyout to give Steward its second state title (2014).

“He got four big outs,” Secrest said. “ … He’s been great for us in that role all season long.”