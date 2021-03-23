St. Christopher's wrestling coach Ross Gitomer takes job at alma mater

St. Christopher's wrestling coach Ross Gitomer, who guided the Saints to two VISAA titles over 10 years with the program and seven as its head coach, will take the job at his alma mater in New Jersey, Blair Academy.

"Leaving St. Christopher's and the wrestling program is going to be unbelievably hard," Gitomer said. "This place has become family to me, these kids are family to me, my students and colleagues are family to me."

VISAA did not hold a state wrestling meet this year, and the Saints did not have a regular season while LIS competition was on hold because of the pandemic. But Gitomer and St. Chris most recently won back-to-back VISAA titles in 2018 and 2019, and finished as runner up five times during his tenure.

"Ross has helped countless wrestlers achieve all-prep, all-state, All-Metro and all-American status, and every one of his wrestlers improved as an athlete and as a person," said St. Christopher's director of athletics Ren O'Ferrall, calling Gitomer's departure "bittersweet."

"Ross' commitment to his wrestlers and their success, both individual and team, has been paramount. He will be missed by the students, the faculty and our wrestlers, but we wish him well in his new endeavor and are excited to support Ross and Blair wrestling for years to come."