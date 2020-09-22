 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Christopher’s wrestling teammates Erik Roggie, Kevin Schork make commitments
0 comments

St. Christopher’s wrestling teammates Erik Roggie, Kevin Schork make commitments

{{featured_button_text}}
Erik Roggie.JPG

Three-time All-Metro wrestler Erik Roggie of St. Christopher’s has committed to Virginia, and teammate Kevin Schork is headed to Maryland.

Roggie, a senior, is a two-time National Prep runner-up and has earned three VISAA state titles (twice at 106 pounds, last year at 113).

“When you set the bar a little bit higher for him, he always responds to it,” St. Christopher’s coach Ross Gitomer said.

“Each year, he keeps getting better. He’s a top kid in the country. … The way [UVA coach Steve Garland] coaches is very similar to Erik’s style. He’s very, very technical on top, and he likes attacking from all over the mat. Erik was a good fit there, and he wanted to go to a really good academic institution.”

Schork, a senior, was second-team All-Metro last season. He earned a VISAA state title at 126 pounds as a sophomore and was third in the National Prep tournament last year at 152 pounds.

“Last summer and last year, he made a real big decision … to focus on weightlifting, strength training, and just spent a lot of hours on one-on-one technique with our coaches,” Gitomer said. “And he kind of blossomed into a really strong 152-pounder, coming from 126 [pounds] the year before.

“He’s strong. He’s really good on top. … I think his best is yet to come at Maryland.”

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News