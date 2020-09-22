St. Christopher’s wrestling teammates Erik Roggie, Kevin Schork make commitments

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three-time All-Metro wrestler Erik Roggie of St. Christopher’s has committed to Virginia, and teammate Kevin Schork is headed to Maryland.

Roggie, a senior, is a two-time National Prep runner-up and has earned three VISAA state titles (twice at 106 pounds, last year at 113).

“When you set the bar a little bit higher for him, he always responds to it,” St. Christopher’s coach Ross Gitomer said.

“Each year, he keeps getting better. He’s a top kid in the country. … The way [UVA coach Steve Garland] coaches is very similar to Erik’s style. He’s very, very technical on top, and he likes attacking from all over the mat. Erik was a good fit there, and he wanted to go to a really good academic institution.”

Schork, a senior, was second-team All-Metro last season. He earned a VISAA state title at 126 pounds as a sophomore and was third in the National Prep tournament last year at 152 pounds.

“Last summer and last year, he made a real big decision … to focus on weightlifting, strength training, and just spent a lot of hours on one-on-one technique with our coaches,” Gitomer said. “And he kind of blossomed into a really strong 152-pounder, coming from 126 [pounds] the year before.

“He’s strong. He’s really good on top. … I think his best is yet to come at Maryland.”