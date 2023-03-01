St. Gertrude opens state tourney with commanding victory, Woodson's 2,000th career point

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter of St. Gertrude’s 63-36 victory over St. Stephen’s-St. Agnes on Tuesday evening, the Gators’ Erin Woodson fielded a pass on the right wing in front of the home bench, drew a bead on the basket, and launched a 3-pointer that found nothing but net.

Almost as one, her teammates and coaches leapt to their feet and cheered wildly. Spectators spread about the spacious McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion to watch this VISAA, Division I first-round game joined in the celebration.

The clock stopped on the “make,” and, as John Harris, the voice of the Gators, announced the significance of the moment, athletic director Fran Pochily approached the scorer’s table and, near the Rut Court logo, presented Woodson with a basketball with an inscription commemorating her 2,000th career point.

It was a singular experience for the 6-0 senior guard and Purdue-Fort Wayne commit, for it marked a well-earned milestone in a long and arduous journey that has many more miles left to go.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Woodson as she stood in the hallway outside the home locker room and reflected on her achievement and the 33 points and defensive havoc she wreaked upon the Saints. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates setting me up for shots.

“It shows all the hard work and all the hours in the gym I’ve put in here and before.”

Though they pressed man-to-man with impunity, the Gators led just 12-8 three minutes into the second quarter before they dropped the defensive hammer on their visitors from Alexandria.

For the next five minutes, they forced 0-of-7 shooting and three turnovers, two of which came on shot clock violations, to spark a 13-1 run that included five chip-shot buckets in transition punctuated 45 seconds before the break with the first of Ava Fulkerson’s four strikes from behind the arc.

“First round of states, we had a pretty big crowd, our friends, a lot of students,” Woodson said. “We just had to get in the rhythm and start hitting shots, get started on defense and get easy buckets, and build off that.”

The third quarter was more of the same. Pressing relentlessly and creating turnovers by intercepting passes, picking pockets in the open court, winning scrums and simply ripping the ball from their opponent’s hands, the Gators outscored SSSA 20-11 to take a 47-20 lead into the fourth.

“I think they were struggling setting up plays and running their offense through,” Woodson said. “Being able to turn turnovers into coast-to-coast easy points got us in a groove.”

The Gators, who finished the regular season No. 6 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, shot 26 for 57 from the field, limited the Saints to 12-for-44 shooting and forced 27 turnovers, including 13 in the third quarter, 5 of which they quickly converted to points.

“The last couple of weeks, our team has been clicking defensively, exactly like you hope they will,” coach Robyn D’Onofrio said. “This is the result of a lot of work and everything coming together. The players we have out there, no matter who was there, have a tremendous sense of where the ball is.

“They know each other so well. They read each other so well and work so well off each other. Part of a great defensive team is being cohesive.It looked easy, but it’s certainly taken a long time for it to look as pretty as it did today.”

Next up for the Gators, No. 5 seed in the state, is a trip to Virginia Beach for a quarterfinal matchup with No. 4 Catholic, the team that ended their championship dreams a year ago.

“Now, it’s survive-and-advance,” Woodson said. “Not always the higher seed or the better team is going to win. We just have to be the better team that night. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be a full 32-minute game, but we definitely have the capability to pull out a win.”

St. Stephen’s-St. Agnes 3 6 11 16 – 36

St. Gertrude 10 15 22 16 – 63

St. Stephen’s-St. Agnes (15-10) – Bourgeois 0, Goin 14, Mason 10, Gutierrez 2, Biondi 2, Nielson 0, DeVaughan 0, Akeredolu 8, Miller 0, Palma 0. Totals: 12 8-10 36.

St. Gertrude (25-7) – Woodson 33, Smith 8, Fulkerson 14, Mitchell 2, Munro 0, Hickman 2, Kavanaugh 0, Semisch 2, Brown 0, Duke 0, Stumpf 0, Gilliken 2. Totals: 26 5-8 63

3-point goals: SSSA – Mason 2, Akeredolu 2. SG – Fulkerson 4, Woodson 3, Smith.