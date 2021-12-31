St. Gertrude wins inaugural girls Capital City Classic basketball tournament

Athletic competition teaches myriad life lessons, not the least of which is resilience.
Get knocked down? Two choices. Stay down, or get up and come back better.
Ball bounces the wrong way? Two choices as well. Dwell on your misfortune, or put it quickly behind you and play the next possession with all the intensity you can muster.
Odds stacked tall against you? Yep, still two choices. Hoist the white flag, or battle through to the very end.
Then there’s the COVID factor and its inherent uncertainties, and the premium on resilience has never been higher.
Thursday afternoon, St. Gertrude defeated the Central Virginia Home School Athletic Association 73-23 in the first-ever girls championship game of the Benedictine Schools of Richmond Capital City Classic.
The game, played on the Rut Court in the spacious, well-appointed McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion, combined with the dynamics that resulted in the matchup between the Gators and Patriots, proved to be a clinic in the noble attribute of resilience.
“Coaching has certainly changed over the past couple of years, as has being an athlete,” said St. Gertrude coach Robyn D’Onofrio. “Fortunately for us, our girls are always ready to play, no matter who the opponent is.”
Twenty-four hours earlier, that opponent was Steward, an 8-1 team which had defeated CVHAA 45-35 in the semifinals Tuesday and provided a compelling VISAA matchup for the Gators.
Wednesday evening, COVID protocols abruptly sidelined the Spartans.
SG athletic director Fran Pochily reached out to Patriots coach Crystal Goad and AD Christi Leboff around 9 p.m.
Though the message didn’t reach all the coaches and players until 8 a.m. Thursday – and, by the way, game time moves from 5:15 p.m. to 3:30 – they jumped at the chance.
“There was absolutely no question whether we would play or not,” said Goad. “We’ve had good teams in the past, and St. Gertrude has always been gracious enough to open their doors give us a game and welcome us in their tournament. If they need us, we’ll be here.
“No matter what, we want to give our best on every single day. We want to give what God has blessed us with. We want to show up as if it’s our last game, our last practice, last anything to put our best forward. My girls were ready to go.”
So, too, were the Gators.
Using withering man-to-man pressure, they forced eight early turnovers, many of which they converted into points, en route to a 23-10 lead after the first quarter.
They extended their advantage to 40-12 at halftime and remained disciplined and focused and continued to execute with precision both offensively and defensively throughout the second half.
Though their deficit continued to mount, the Patriots never slowed their pace either, never relented, and certainly never showed signs of frustration.
“We know that even if we don’t win, we can still learn a lot from playing,” said Avryn Edwards, a 5-5 sophomore guard. “It doesn’t matter what the score is. We want to get better however we can. Keep our heads up and keep playing.”
Erin Woodson, a 5-11 junior, led the Gators with 23 points, nine of which came from behind the arc. Naval Academy commit Kate Samson, a 6-4 senior, and 5-7 freshman guard Ava Fulkerson added 10 each.
“We’ve seen all the cancellations,” said Woodson when asked about how the Gators have remained composed, intense, and fluid despite the COVID-created unpredictability of the times.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time because we don’t always know when our next game will be.”
Which certainly was the case with little time to prepare.
“It’s better to play than not to,” Woodson added. “They (the Patriots) played hard and kept us playing hard.”
Then there’s Steward, which, like so many teams in this COVID world, must step back, get everyone healthy, and strive to return better than before.
“We’ve talked a lot about controlling what we can control,” said Spartans coach Kara Bacile. “Nobody did anything wrong. Nobody put the team in jeopardy. This thing is unpredictable. How do we respond when we return next week? That’s a huge lesson not only in basketball but in life."
CVHAA………….10 2 2 9 -- 23
St. Gertrude…..23 17 15 18 -- 73
CVHAA (3-3) – Young 6, Edwards 4, Brown 0, Kernstine 6, E. Haskins 0, Whitaker 3, Leboff 0, M. Haskins 0, Mitchell 4. Totals: 11 0-2 23
St. Gertrude (8-2) – Woodson 23, Smith 9, Fulkerson 10, Samson 10, Lampkins 6, Munro 2, Mitchell 2, Hawkinson 3, Hickman 5, Brown 3. Totals: 28 10-16 73
3-pt. goals: CVHAA – Whitaker. SG – Woodson 3, Fulkerson 2, Smith, Hawkinson.