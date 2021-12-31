St. Gertrude wins inaugural girls Capital City Classic basketball tournament

Twenty-four hours earlier, that opponent was Steward, an 8-1 team which had defeated CVHAA 45-35 in the semifinals Tuesday and provided a compelling VISAA matchup for the Gators.

Wednesday evening, COVID protocols abruptly sidelined the Spartans.

SG athletic director Fran Pochily reached out to Patriots coach Crystal Goad and AD Christi Leboff around 9 p.m.

Though the message didn’t reach all the coaches and players until 8 a.m. Thursday – and, by the way, game time moves from 5:15 p.m. to 3:30 – they jumped at the chance.

“There was absolutely no question whether we would play or not,” said Goad. “We’ve had good teams in the past, and St. Gertrude has always been gracious enough to open their doors give us a game and welcome us in their tournament. If they need us, we’ll be here.

“No matter what, we want to give our best on every single day. We want to give what God has blessed us with. We want to show up as if it’s our last game, our last practice, last anything to put our best forward. My girls were ready to go.”

So, too, were the Gators.