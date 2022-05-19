St. Margaret's softball wins seventh consecutive LIS title on walk-off home run, advances to state semifinals

It just kept on carrying, said St. Margaret's softball coach Rob Pierce.

It was the top of the ninth inning of last Thursday's LIS softball championship game between the six-time reigning champion Scotties and Trinity Episcopal (17-5). Scotties starter Autumn Courtney, a senior headed to play college ball at Division II Queens University of Charlotte, had traded zeroes with Titans hurler Ally Doherty ever since a 2-2 tie after three frames.

Then Gracie Byrd stepped to the plate for St. Margaret's and sent a high fly ball soaring toward center field, seemingly a flyout off the bat.

But the ball just kept going, all the way over the center field fence to give the Tappahannock-based Scotties (16-1) their seventh consecutive league title.

"[Byrd] didn't realize until she got past first base that it had gone over the fence," Pierce said with a chuckle. "It was exciting, you want to win games like that. Trinity played great, it could have gone either way."

A. Courtney went 4-for-4 at the plate. Junior Jadyn Courtney finished 3-for-5 with a home run. Olivia Elam doubled and drove in the third run.

The Scotties, who compete in VISAA Division II, will play Isle of Wight Academy (10-5) in the state semifinals Thursday at 3 p.m. at Dinwiddie Sports Complex. A potential state title game would be Friday at the same time and place.

Awaiting St. Margaret's in the championship game would likely be Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (22-2), one of the state's elite programs across all classifications.

The Scotties lost to NSA twice in extra innings (4-1 in 11 innings and 4-3 in nine innings) in the regular season last year before falling 6-1 in the 2021 Division II title game. The sides have not met this season.

St. Margaret's has been VISAA Division II runner up three times but has yet to claim a championship.

"We're very excited with where we're at, we're looking forward to tomorrow's matchup," Pierce said Wednesday. "Hopefully we can play well enough to get through that game and play for a state championship. It's been a great year."