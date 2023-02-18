They ran, and they ran, and they ran some more.

How fast did St. Anne’s-Belfield and Trinity Episcopal run when they met Friday night on the Dale Travis Court?

Full-throttle fast. Pedal-to-the-metal fast. If-there’d-been-a-shot-clock,-it-would-never-have-gone-off fast.

And when the Saints and Titans finally stopped running, the visitors from Charlottesville laid claim to a never-in-doubt 75-43 victory that put a bold face exclamation mark on their undefeated Prep League season, solidified their top seed in this coming week’s tournament, and validated their No. 2 ranking in the latest VISAA Division I poll.

Coach Damin Altizer’s guys are that good.

“We try to play very fast on both ends,” said Altizer, a former University of Virginia basketball walk-on. “Pressure guys on the defensive end and offensively get out and share the ball. We’re at our best when everybody’s scoring, everybody’s involved. That’s what we did tonight.”

At Trinity’s expense.

“The biggest thing is that we have to play with more urgency and physicality,” said coach Andrew Blazer, whose Titans are ranked tenth in The Times-Dispatch Top 10 and twelfth in VISAA, Division I. “We didn’t do that the first time we played them (an 89-63 loss on January 27). We attempted to do that tonight, but we weren’t always in the right place.

“They’re a good team, but I know our guys will bounce back. We’ve locked up the three-seed on our conference tournament. We play Tuesday at home against Fork Union. I know our guys will respond and be ready.”

The Saints, who played mostly man-to-man with some zone-press looks, rode a 10-0 run over a 2:45 stretch in the first quarter to take a 20-9 lead into the second, then headed to the locker room up 42-23.

Then, they cranked up the intensity to warp speed, and the Titans, try as they might, could not keep up.

STAB’s Carter Lang, a 6-9, 245-pound force and Vanderbilt commit, opened the second half with a bucket from close range, then scored on the ensuing possession off a sweet pass from John St. Germain.

Des Roberts converted a turnover into STAB’s third unanswered basket in the first 1:10, and at 6:20 Lang scored yet again from close range off a Chance Mallory assist.

STAB used a blistering 15-3 run enroute to a 21-9 third quarter and held a 63- 32 lead entering the fourth before both teams’ subs took over and finished the game.

The Saints have now won 20 straight since falling 56-54 to Bishop O’Connell on December 10 and view their streak as an opportunity to have fun and extend their excellence.

That said…

“We love this kind of pressure,” said Mallory, a 5-9 sophomore point guard who scored 17 points against the Titans. “We try to play hard and fast. If we come out and play up to our standard, we know we can beat anybody.”

Scoring off transition, swift and precise front-court execution, and behind-the-arc accuracy, the Saints shot 27-for-60 and committed 10 turnovers, only two of which came as they built their first-half lead.

They forced Trinity into 15-for-61 shooting and 15 turnovers, many of which they converted into chip-shot buckets.

Amidst the unrelenting, free-flowing action, STAB collected 47 rebounds, Trinity 42.

“You have to get out there and be physical, play to your strengths,” said Trinity’s Leland Coleman, a 6-7 senior forward, of matching up with STAB. “You’re not going to get every possession. Right? But the best thing to do with every possession is to play hard.

“We tried to do that tonight. It didn’t really work. We have to bounce back next week. That’s what good teams do."

St. Anne’s-Belfield……………….20 22 21 12 – 75

Trinity Episcopal…………………9 14 9 11 – 43

St. Anne’s-Belfield (23-3) – Mallory 17, Roberts 15, St. George 13, Williford 9, Lang 12, Wells 3, Holmes 0, Miller 0, D’Allesandro 0, Lyons 2, Black 5. Totals: 27 13-19 75

Trinity Episcopal (15-9) – Ferguson 7, Coles 3, Chaikin 11, Coleman 5, Fisher 8, Lindo 3, Archer 4, Patrick 2, Jones 0, Schuma 0, Edsall 0, Montgomery 0. Totals: 15 11-18 43.