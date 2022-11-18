State cross country roundup: Walters leads Deep Run to third Class 5 title in four years

Sidney Walters had already been a part of two state-championship teams at Deep Run, once as a freshman in 2019 and then as a junior last year. Both times, she was the Wildcats’ top performer with sixth-place finishes.

Deep Run had the talent for a third title in four years, but this season added a new challenge for Walters specifically: being a senior leader.

“You could kind of feel the energy, you could feel a little bit of the pressure,” said Walters, a two-time selection for the All-Metro first team in cross country. “... It’s kind of been trying to figure out, can we bring ourselves to our fullest potential to do this again?”

In previous years, she could race without having to be the presence that younger girls relied on for support and instruction. Despite being a junior, she was one of the youngest on last year’s team, which featured eight seniors in the top 10.

This year couldn’t be more different: Walters was just one of two seniors, along with Anne Caitrin Towey, with seven underclassmen now in the mix.

But the change in role didn’t change the result for Walters, who finished runner-up at the Class 5 individually (19:21) and led her young Wildcats to another championship on Saturday in Leesburg.

“I’m reliving the the moment that I heard our name get called, and that feeling will never ever get old to me,” Walters said Tuesday.

The early stretch of the season was a learning experience for many of the younger Wildcats. This was going to be Deep Run’s last season in Class 5, with a move up to Class 6 planned for the Wildcats and others in the region, bringing more pressure to secure another title in this division.

Some girls struggled mentally to keep up early on, unable to finish their 5Ks in September. Other injuries and accidents impacted the team as well, forcing other girls to step up or those who were injured to get healthy and regroup.

Walters worked closely with coach Drew Spicer to keep the Wildcats on track, calling Spicer the “backbone” of both Deep Run teams. She said a win at RVA Relays was an important midseason turning point, and those results held up at the 5C meet, where five Wildcats girls finished in the top eight overall.

Walters always tried to maintain her composure as the team leader, even when she was “torn up” on the inside, mainly just from wanting her younger teammates to succeed. One of her assistant coaches, Daniel Novak, was able to sense some bottled-up nervousness and help Walters stay composed enough for the title run.

“I remember one of our freshmen, Peyton [Walker], looking up to me and asking how I seemed so calm amidst all of the craziness,” Walters said. “And I’m always going to remember, wow, she thought so highly of me.”

Among the top finishers behind Walters were sophomore Ella Joy Jacobs, who placed eighth, and freshman Hannah Cook, who was 12th.

“This program, no matter what happens next year, is going to be very very strong,” Walters said. “The future for these freshman and sophomores is so bright.”

Class 6: James River junior Quinn Parrish clocked in at 16:20 for a fifth-place finish at the Class 6 meet in Leesburg.

Class 4: Led by freshmen Amelia Waggoner (13th) and Teagan Gilhooly (20th), the Atlee girls finished runner-up as a team behind Blacksburg at the Class 4 meet in Leesburg. The Raiders finished with 105 points, coming just short of the Bruins’ 101. Hanover sophomore Ellie Agustin clocked in at 19:44 and placed sixth in the girls race.

Atlee senior Travis Albon sprinted to third place in the boys race in 16:11, and junior Patrick Allen was sixth (16:28).