Steward battles but falls to Blue Ridge in VISAA Division II state semifinals

Four years ago, Steward lost to Blue Ridge in a regular-season game by 28 points.

“From where we were four years ago to where we are now … " Steward coach Curt Kassab said.

Where the Spartans were Friday was playing Blue Ridge again, this time in the VISAA Division II state semifinals at Virginia State – and showing they closed the gap on one of the kingpins of the state private school world.

Fighting back after trailing by 15 late in the third quarter, fourth-seeded Steward made a game of it before falling 53-50 to top-seeded Blue Ridge and 6-foot-9 Maliq Brown.

Blue Ridge, near Charlottesville, will go for its third consecutive state championship on Saturday, fourth if you count the invitational state tournament that was held last season among a limited group of schools because of COVID.

Since a loss to Highland in late January, the Barons (29-5) had won 11 consecutive games – by 40, 2, 30, 62, 33, 40, 40, 45, 23, 25 and 19 points.

“To me that should have been the final,” Kassab said. “But it is what it is. I was proud of the way our kids battled. That’s all you can ask for.”

Brown, who has signed with Syracuse after having Virginia Tech on his list, was the separator on both ends of the floor. Barons coach Cade Lemcke assigned him defensively to Curtis Blair III, Steward’s high-scoring 6-5 guard and a top 150 prospect in 2023 recruiting class.

Putting a big man on a guard could be a mismatch, but Brown has the quickness and length to defend on the perimeter. He shadowed Blair everywhere – one hand often on Blair’s chest – contested shots and passes, and disrupted the Spartans’ offensive sets.

Blair, averaging 19.1 points, was scoreless at halftime as Blue Ridge opened a 25-15 lead.

“He’s probably the best high school defender that we’ve seen,” Kassab said. “That’s come from multiple coaches in the area who have played against him. He’s just disruptive. He changes things. He’s long. He has great instincts around the ball. He was a difference-maker for them tonight.”

On the offensive end, Brown was exceptionally quick getting to missed shots and putting them in the basket. He finished with 19 points and 17 rebounds.

Blair got going in the third quarter and scored 10 points. Still, Steward trailed 40-25 with 1:40 left in the period. Two free throws by Cam Gregory, a dunk by Blair and a jumper by Blair cut the deficit to nine going into the fourth quarter.

Steward got it to 44-38 with 3:41 left after 5 consecutive points from Gregory, but Blue Ridge was able to maintain a two-possession lead until Blair’s dunk right before the buzzer.

"We’re just fighters,” Gregory said. “We always hold our head high no matter how much of a deficit we have. We’re taught to fight, and that’s exactly what we did. We got back in the game.”

Gregory, a 6-5 senior guard headed to Division I Saint Francis (Pa.), had 17 points. Blair finished with 16.

Steward finished 28-3, the most wins for the school.

“History,” Gregory said. “We never gave up. We never quit. This team’s just really tough. We love each other. It’s just a special group we have here.”

Steward 7 8 16 19 -- 50

Blue Ridge 9 16 15 13 -- 53

Steward – Gregory 17, Roberson 1, Booker 7, Barshow 4, Smith 1, Gray 4, Blair 16

Blue Ridge – Walker 7, Rhoades 4, Brewer 6, Brown 19, Emory 2, Stewart 4, Piguis 2, Matos 4, Simango 5.