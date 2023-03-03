The hugs, tears and words of encouragement on the bench and outside the locker room told the story of Steward boys basketball this season much more than the arduous fourth quarter did.

"Greatest coach in the world," Spartans players proclaimed as they passed first-year coach TJ Grimes in the tunnel at Virginia State University's Multi-Purpose Center following their 47-41 loss to top-seeded Highland in Friday afternoon's VISAA Division II semifinals.

Grimes, a former Hampden-Sydney standout (1996-2000), took up the mantle of former Steward coach Curt Kassab, one of the area's most accomplished high school coaches, prior to this season.

Steward finished 21-8.

"These boys gave me everything they've got," Grimes said.

"They followed my lead, I'm following a great coach. So for me to come in, lots of pressure on my shoulders. We would have liked to finish it better, but I wouldn't have this run with any other squad. I'll take this squad and go to war any day of the week. I'm fortunate to be here. The whole Steward family, they've been super supportive and I'm very appreciative."

Steward, Division II's No. 4 seed and the No. 7-ranked local team in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, had the Hawks on the ropes all afternoon.

Senior wing and Liberty recruit Curtis Blair III scored 14, 9 of which came in a dominant third-quarter display in which Blair, who excels at creating space and rising up over defenders for mid-range jumpers, took over the game and at times appeared un-guardable.

He hit a deep 3 from the top of the key to give Steward its largest lead of the afternoon at 34-21 with 3 minutes to play in the third.

"He's a Steward legend already," Grimes said of Blair.

"He just puts us on his back. He's a great player, but even better to coach. He's so respectful. Talking to him, you'd never know he's a D-I stud and potential [NBA] draft pick.

"I've only had him for one year, but it's been a blessing to be here and watch him play. I'll be looking forward to see him play at the next level."

Highland clamped down defensively in the final period, particularly on Blair, who saw plenty of double-teams as the Hawks tried to force somebody else to beat them. A slew of second-chance opportunities helped Highland get back into the game as Grimes shouted "rebound" and "box out" from the bench.

"We played really good defense, us switching defensively helped us get the big lead. The boys fought hard, Curt [Blair] made some amazing shots in the second half, [senior guard] Te'Ven [Smith] played well, it's all about the seniors," Grimes said.

"We wish we could have gave them a better run near the end. But sometimes you've just got to finish plays."

The Spartans missed the front end of a pair of back-breaking 1-and-1s in the final minutes. Highland junior guard Julian Rivera (9 points) sank a clutch 3 from the top of the key to give the Hawks their first lead since the first period at 41-40 with just 36.7 seconds on the clock, Grimes called that play "huge" and said it was caused by a defensive lapse on his team's part.

"Just because it gets tight, we still have to play fundamentally sound," Grimes said. "We didn't give up many [3s], but that one [Rivera's] definitely hurt."

Highland senior guard Cameron Cole (13 points) and sophomore wing Chance Perkins (10 points) hit pressure-packed shots and free throws down the stretch as Highland pulled away at the free throw line in the final seconds.

"When the game's tight like that, it all counts," Grimes said. "But I'm proud of this team. They made it here and we did a lot with less. I wish I could have done more for the seniors."

Steward led 15-9 after one period when Blair sank a buzzer-beating 3 from the right wing, 23-19 at the break and 34-27 after three, as the Spartans kept Highland at arm's length until the game's final moments.

Junior 6-10 forward Owen Gray scored 7 on a series of put-backs and strong footwork in the post. Sophomore guard Xavier Nelson provided a vital spark with 8 points, mostly on short-range baseline pullups.

Smith, the second-leading scorer behind Blair, had 9 points. And though senior point guard and top soccer recruit Sam Roberson scored a modest 2 points, his ball handling and court vision were pivotal in allowing Steward's offense to operate.

Grimes lauded the contributions of Gray, Nelson, Roberson and Smith, saying all of Steward's pieces have embraced their roles behind leading man Blair.

"This squad, it's just bee a pleasure to coach," Grimes said. "They did everything I asked them to do this season. The coaching staff has been amazing. Their sacrifice has been huge."

Blair was noticeably emotional on the bench following the final whistle, as teammates and coaches consoled him.

"For the past six years, this program, it's just crazy how far we've come from when I first got here," Blair said.

"It's just all through hard work and dedication. And then with Coach Grimes coming in this year, he picked up right where Coach K [Kassab] left off. So it's been great to be coached by him."

Steward 15 8 11 7 - 41

Highland 9 10 8 20 - 47

Stew - Roberson 2, H. Smith 1, T. Smith 9, Nelson 8, Gray 7, Blair 14.

HS - D. Johnson 9, Cole 13, Rivera 9, Perkins 10, Brown 6.

Division III semifinals

No. 2 Life Christian took down No. 3 Carmel 77-67 to earn a spot in Saturday's championship game. Eighth-grader Bryan Mitchell scored 21 for LCA.

The Eagles will take on top-seeded Fairfax Christian at 1 p.m.

Division IV semifinals

No. 1 Banner Christian got past No. 4 New Covenant 53-52 as senior captain and leading scorer Caleb McNeely led the way with 24 points, and Luke Libbey scored 15.

The Bearcats will face Hampton Christian Academy in Saturday's final at 11 a.m.

Today in sports history: March 3 1984: Peter Ueberroth is elected commissioner of baseball 1987: Mike Tyson adds WBA heavyweight crown to his WBC heavyweight crown 2001: John Ruiz becomes first Hispanic heavyweight champion by knocking down Evander Holyfield 2012: Syracuse finishes with 30 wins for first time in Jim Boeheim's 36 years as coach 2012: Wladimir Klitschko stops France’s Jean-Marc Mormeck to retain WBA and IBF heavyweight titles 2014: LeBron James scores a career-high 61 points 2017: Cleveland Cavaliers set NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers 2018: Deontay Wilder KOs Luis Ortiz in 10th round to retain WBC heavyweight title