Steward boys come from behind to win third consecutive state tennis title
Kurt Hammerschmidt

One more game.

That's what Steward boys tennis coach Kurt Hammerschmidt said to athletic director Bruce Secrest during the decisive No. 2 doubles match of the VISAA Division II championship on Saturday.

The Spartans, winners of the last two state titles, had gone down 4-2 against North Cross (Roanoke) in singles matches, and needed all three doubles points to make it three championships in a row. With a group largely unaccustomed to rebounding from losses, Hammerschmidt took his team inside to have a talk and settle them down after singles competition finished.

"For the first time ever we had to sweep three doubles matches," he said. "That was a little bit of a check for us."

Hammerschmidt was an elite doubles player in his playing days, and trains his teams for doubles competition more than the average coach. He was confident his No. 1 and No. 3 duos of Ryan Monroe and Dylan Chou and Pierce Caldwell and Witt Moore, respectively, would have the upper hand.

But he thought No. 2 doubles might be close, so he stayed with the team of Will Bishop and Chip Williford. The No. 1 and No. 3 matches had concluded to tie the team tally up at 4-4, and Bishop and Williford were serving for the match up 9-7 when Hammerschmidt turned to Secrest, willing the decisive game to swing in their favor.

"The team needed them to truly come to life," Hammerschmidt said of his No. 2 duo. "I couldn't have been more proud of those two kids. They put together an amazing game of winners, running down balls and fighting for every point."

Bishop dove for a pair of volleys before running across the court to snap an untouchable overhead shot down and win the championship.

"All the boys ran out onto the court, I am just so glad they got to enjoy that feeling of helping the team when the team needed them the most," Hammerschmidt said. "You can't make that stuff up."

Singles: Ryan Monroe d. North Cross 10-2; Dylan Chou d. NC 10-1; NC d. Will Bishop 10-1; NC d. Chip Williford 10-8; NC d. Pierce Caldwell 10-3; NC d. Witt Moore 10-6.

Doubles: Monroe/Chou d. North Cross 10-1; Bishop/Williford d. NC 10-7; Caldwell/Moore d. NC 10-3.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

