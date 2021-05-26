Steward boys come from behind to win third consecutive state tennis title

One more game.

That's what Steward boys tennis coach Kurt Hammerschmidt said to athletic director Bruce Secrest during the decisive No. 2 doubles match of the VISAA Division II championship on Saturday.

The Spartans, winners of the last two state titles, had gone down 4-2 against North Cross (Roanoke) in singles matches, and needed all three doubles points to make it three championships in a row. With a group largely unaccustomed to rebounding from losses, Hammerschmidt took his team inside to have a talk and settle them down after singles competition finished.

"For the first time ever we had to sweep three doubles matches," he said. "That was a little bit of a check for us."

Hammerschmidt was an elite doubles player in his playing days, and trains his teams for doubles competition more than the average coach. He was confident his No. 1 and No. 3 duos of Ryan Monroe and Dylan Chou and Pierce Caldwell and Witt Moore, respectively, would have the upper hand.