Steward boys hoops standout and top prospect Curtis Blair III was molded by the bond between his coach and father, a former Richmond star and current NBA official

The roots of Curtis Blair III's maturation into one of the Richmond area's top boys basketball prospects can be found nearly a decade ago on the sidelines of Curt Kassab's Deep Run program.

A 6-foot-5 junior guard at Steward with offers from Liberty, Richmond, VCU, Virginia Tech and Florida, among others, Blair III was a manager for Kassab's Wildcats teams when he was in elementary school.

Now Blair III's coach at Steward, Kassab, one of the area's most accomplished high school coaches with more than 400 career wins, has over the years been a second father figure to his star guard.

Curtis Blair II is a longtime friend of Kassab's, was an assistant on his Deep Run teams and still helps coach Kassab's Steward program, at least when he's in town.

A former star point guard at the University of Richmond where he was named the Colonial Athletic Association player of the year in 1991-92, Blair II was selected by the Houston Rockets in the second round of the '92 NBA Draft before playing professionally overseas.

He's been an NBA referee for 11-plus seasons.

The bond between the Kassab and Blair families, who've been close for many years and still live in the same neighborhood, is the foundation upon which Blair III's rising star was built.

“He’s a great kid, very coachable, high basketball IQ, very intelligent classroom student. Very respectful. He’s just a great teammate, great player, great person off the court. He’s a coach’s dream," Kassab said of Blair III, who's averaging 18 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans, 22-1 and ranked No. 3 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10.

“He’s kind of a silent assassin. You don’t see a whole lot of emotion out of Curtis one way or the other. He’s even keel when he’s playing. He leads in different ways. He’s really smooth, can score at all three levels, has a very pure jump shot. Just a really gifted young man.”

Blair III watches as many of his dad's NBA games as he can, and the father watches all of his son's games at Steward, livestreaming those that he can't personally attend.

"It's cool watching him on TV. When he's next to all the superstars, it's pretty crazy," Blair III said of his dad's job, sitting in Spartans' AD Bruce Secrest's office down the hall from Steward's gym last Thursday as his team prepared for a marquee home showdown with fifth-ranked Benedictine, a game they won 50-43.

“Usually if he makes a bad call, I’ll get on him about that,” Blair III finished with a chuckle.

It's a reciprocation of the constructive criticism Blair II has given his son throughout the younger Blair's basketball journey. They work out together during the summer, and played together during quarantine amid the leaner months of the pandemic on the family's hoop in their driveway.

“He was always on me, but it’s helped me turn into the player I am today," Blair III said, displaying in an interview the same even-keeled demeanor lauded by Kassab.

"He [his dad] has been doing it since I was born. He knows a lot about basketball and can teach me a lot."

Blair III started playing at age 6 and was born in Mechanicsville before his family moved to the Short Pump area when he was about 8 years old. Kassab is the primary reason he came to Steward, though he added that the private school's tight-knit, familial atmosphere has always felt like home.

Teammates Sam Roberson, a junior guard and star on the soccer pitch, and Te'Ven Smith, a junior guard Blair III has played with since they were 11 years old, are his closest friends on the team.

Blair III is looking for that same supportive environment in a college program, and said Flames coach Ritchie McKay has recruited him harder than anybody else. So he's leaning toward playing his college ball in Lynchburg, though his recruitment is still open.

He's thought about the prospect of following his father's footsteps at Richmond, but doesn't want to let that dictate his decision.

“I always thought it would be sweet to go there and carry on my dad’s legacy," Blair III said of Richmond, adding that he attended plenty of Spiders camps as a kid.

“But I'm just looking for somewhere I feel at home, a good fit, good coaching, good people. The most important thing is having good people around you. Somewhere I can come in and compete for minutes right away, that’s the biggest thing.”

Blair III describes himself as a team player always seeking to make the right pass in Steward's offense, an attack centered around off-ball movement and synergistic flow. But he's also got the creativity to create his own shot when called upon, much of the time turning to a lethal step-back jumper that's difficult for defenders to contest because of his standout length.

He's currently working to improve upon his aggressiveness on both ends of the floor, seeking to attack the basket more often as well as lock in defensively from the tip to the final whistle.

But more important than any individual traits and accolades is winning, Blair III said.

“I just want to win, really," he said, adding that Kassab and his father instilled in him early on that drive to play not for himself, but for those around him.

"I don’t look at other people and what they do I just want to focus on myself and my team, just be the best I can be on the floor and off the floor.”

Steward is the fourth-ranked team in VISAA Division II, per the association's latest poll. Ahead of them are Blue Ridge, Highland and Miller in a field shaping up to make for a hotly contested state tournament.