Steward girls basketball seniors enjoying one last shortened season together

If a basketball team is willing to work through 57 practices only to play four games, it stands to reason that they share a goal greater than wins and losses.

That was the count as of Jan. 26 for the Steward girls basketball team (4-0, No. 3 in the T-D Top 10). The defending VISAA Division II champions have put in months of work in the gym without the assurance of a schedule or playoff in pursuit of a collective purpose which has eluded so many amid the pandemic -- closure.

Head coach Kara Bacile coached the junior varsity team when the Spartans' tight-knit core of six seniors were freshmen. She's progressed alongside them, and staked her aspirations this year on providing them some sense of finality for their high school careers.

"That was my biggest mission to start this year, was we need to have some kind of closure for them," Bacile said. "I don't know what it looks like yet, no matter how many games we end up getting, if we can get something for those guys, that's a victory in my mind for them to have some closure and be in the uniform one more time and get out there and play a last few games together."