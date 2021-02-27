Steward girls basketball wins second straight Division II state title

Steward girls basketball had only played one game in the past month before Saturday’s VISAA Invitational Division II girls state championship. The rust showed in the first quarter, but the Spartans took control soon after, beating Highland School 45-38 at Benedictine to win their second-straight state title.
The Spartans (6-0) hadn’t played since Jan. 20 before winning Tuesday’s semifinal against Trinity Christian School. So Steward coach Kara Bacile wasn’t worried when her team fell behind early in the championship against the Hawks.
“I think kind of getting the cobwebs out, kind of getting our feet back under us was really important,” Bacile said. “I knew we kind of had some jitters and had to get everything together.”
Highland went on a 6-0 run midway through the first quarter and built a 6-point lead. But after a Steward timeout, the Spartans went on a 13-0 run to go up by 7, keyed by 11 points from senior forward Sherese Pittman.
Pittman, a James Madison recruit, logged a game-high 28 points to pace Steward.
“We knew they were going to go on runs, they’re a good team,” Pittman said. “It was just a matter of us staying composed and not getting too much in our heads.”
The Spartans never trailed again, going on a 10-0 run in the third quarter to extend their lead.
Steward and Highland traded baskets back and forth in the fourth quarter, before Highland was able to cut the deficit to 7. But the Hawks never got closer than that.
Senior point guard Ameerah “Mimi” Traynham said hoisting another trophy to cap off the most turbulent of seasons meant a lot. Steward is lead by a core of six seniors.
“It means that all the work we put in the last four years, it wasn’t just a one trick pony,” said Traynham, who scored 6 points. “No one really believed in us, no one thought we could do it other than ourselves … it shows how much work we put in together.”
Steward held more than 60 practices during the season, but only played six games. Bacile said it “couldn’t be a better ending,” sending what proved a program-defining senior class out as back-to-back champions.
“It’s huge to be able to come out here, in a year where we weren’t even guaranteed that we were going to have any games at all,” Bacile said. “To be put in the opportunity that we were still able to win a championship … is just the icing on the cake.”