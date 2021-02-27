Steward girls basketball wins second straight Division II state title

Steward and Highland traded baskets back and forth in the fourth quarter, before Highland was able to cut the deficit to 7. But the Hawks never got closer than that.

Senior point guard Ameerah “Mimi” Traynham said hoisting another trophy to cap off the most turbulent of seasons meant a lot. Steward is lead by a core of six seniors.

“It means that all the work we put in the last four years, it wasn’t just a one trick pony,” said Traynham, who scored 6 points. “No one really believed in us, no one thought we could do it other than ourselves … it shows how much work we put in together.”

Steward held more than 60 practices during the season, but only played six games. Bacile said it “couldn’t be a better ending,” sending what proved a program-defining senior class out as back-to-back champions.