Steward girls capture first state lacrosse title in school history; Collegiate falls in final

The Steward School captured its first ever state title in lacrosse Saturday when the Spartans girls downed Cape Henry Collegiate 7-4 in the VISAA Division II championship at St. Catherine’s Goochland fields.
Steward coach Ali Zadeh said her team had to refocus on the little things after a slow start. The Spartans led 3-2 at halftime before taking control in the second period.
“We had them all take a deep breath,” Zadeh said. “They just weren’t ready to have that last game end in any other way than a state championship.”
Steward (17-3) had beaten Cape Henry three times in the regular season. Zadeh said from the moment her girls took the field Saturday, they believed they’d leave with a VISAA title in hand.
But the confidence didn’t quell the jubilation as the final whistle sounded. Steward was recruiting players just to fill out its roster at the beginning of the season, and the Spartans weren’t sure who their goalie would be. So the emotions came spilling out at the end of a trying journey.
Senior Nicole Odibo had two key goals in the second half. Zadeh said Odibo galvanized her teammates as they gained confidence and gave themselves a bit of a cushion with a three-goal lead.
Steward rotated field players into goal for its first three games before settling on junior Lilly Jordan, who absorbed plenty of shots from Cape Henry on Saturday and came up with stops time and time again.
“She stepped up and just killed it, that was a big spark for our team,” Zadeh said of Jordan.
“When she would make those awesome saves, we were on a mission to finish a goal for her.”
Odibo is one of eight seniors that the Spartans have leaned on for leadership. Another, Saara Qureshi, drew a lot of attention from the Dolphins defense. She scored more than 100 goals this season and hit the 250 mark for her career. And Grace Fass, who scored Steward’s first goal Saturday, caused a bevvy of turnovers and helped push the tempo.
Zadeh, who was new to the program last year, said her Spartans took advantage of the season lost to the pandemic by putting in extra work to build toward this moment.
“We’re just so proud of them,” Zadeh said. “They just really wanted to buy into it. Especially having a year off, they really worked hard, and that’s why they won, they deserve everything they got.”
Collegiate falls in Division I title game
In the VISAA Division I girls lacrosse final, Collegiate fell to perennial power St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 16-5 despite a trio of goals from senior midfielder Hallie Brost.
The Cougars (11-3) beat Bishop Ireton 12-11 in overtime Friday afternoon to reach the state final.
“I’ve never been on a team like this, we competed,” Brost said. “It didn’t come out the way we wanted today, but I am incredibly proud of our team and everything we’ve done this season.”
Brost said she tries to be relentless when she sees a scoring opportunity. That tenacity stood out when she weaved left and right through a host of defenders and scored while falling down for her second goal with 17 minutes to play to make it 12-3. She scored her final goal with just seconds left.
“I’m incredibly sad, but there’s more to come,” Brost said. “There’s more to life than just lacrosse, and you have to remember that. This might have been my last lacrosse game, but what a way to end in the state championship.”
Though Collegiate looked dangerous in the offensive half, the Saints controlled possession and the game by winning a strong majority of draws. St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes coach Kathy Jenkins, in her 44th season leading a program she co-founded in 1976, said her team, which includes 17 seniors, felt a unique gratitude toward ending a challenging season with a state title.
“The pandemic was difficult for them because we worked so hard and never played a game,” Jenkins said. “It was really special for them to have this opportunity and end with a title.”
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim