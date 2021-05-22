Steward girls capture first state lacrosse title in school history; Collegiate falls in final

The Steward School captured its first ever state title in lacrosse Saturday when the Spartans girls downed Cape Henry Collegiate 7-4 in the VISAA Division II championship at St. Catherine’s Goochland fields.

Steward coach Ali Zadeh said her team had to refocus on the little things after a slow start. The Spartans led 3-2 at halftime before taking control in the second period.

“We had them all take a deep breath,” Zadeh said. “They just weren’t ready to have that last game end in any other way than a state championship.”

Steward (17-3) had beaten Cape Henry three times in the regular season. Zadeh said from the moment her girls took the field Saturday, they believed they’d leave with a VISAA title in hand.

But the confidence didn’t quell the jubilation as the final whistle sounded. Steward was recruiting players just to fill out its roster at the beginning of the season, and the Spartans weren’t sure who their goalie would be. So the emotions came spilling out at the end of a trying journey.

Senior Nicole Odibo had two key goals in the second half. Zadeh said Odibo galvanized her teammates as they gained confidence and gave themselves a bit of a cushion with a three-goal lead.