A harsh reality of life and sports is that sometimes, no matter how hard you try, things just don’t go your way.

The Steward Spartans learned that lesson up close and personally Monday night when Miller School rolled into town, dispatched them 54-38, then headed west on I-64 to Charlottesville with its No. 1 ranking in VISAA, Division II intact.

“Games like this can either set you back or propel you forward,” said Steward coach Kara Bacile, who starts three freshmen, a junior, and a senior. “It’s all about how you respond.

“We’d gotten on a little roll. We’re super-young. We’d started getting the illusion that we’re untouchable. You can’t play that way against teams that are very, very good.

“Miller’s really good. They exposed our weaknesses. Some nights, I feel like we hit every shot. Tonight, we didn’t.

“What I would expect was that we’d double down on the defensive end, but that’s not necessarily what we did.”

Steward, No. 9 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10 and No. 3 in VISAA, Division II, opened quickly, held Miller scoreless for seven minutes in the first quarter thanks to its staunch, focused man-to-man, and took a 9-4 lead into the second.

On the Mavericks’ first possession, Naomi Ryan’s 3-pointer cut the difference to 9-7. Gates Fox answered in kind at 6:30 to put Steward up 12-7, but then the visitors went on an 11-0 run (over a 4:05 span) that was a precursor of events, none pleasant for the Spartans, that were to come.

“We started slow,” said James Braxton, Miller’s coach the past 19 years. “We had some good looks around the basket that we normally make, but we didn’t. They (actually, Ella Grace Saunders) hit a couple of 3’s.

“We just stayed the course. We’ve been working on our man (-to-man) defense. We know we have to be good at that down the stretch to have a chance to win (the state title) again.

“We’ve been behind and come back before. Being in that situation before definitely helped.”

The Mavericks led 20-14 at the break, then outscored Steward 20-6 in the third quarter and had such control of the pace of play and the paint that the outcome was hardly in doubt.

By the time the Spartans steadied the ship late in the fourth quarter, Miller had turned that 9-2 deficit into a 50-28 lead four minutes from the end when 5-9 senior guard Brooklin Ingram deftly nailed consecutive 3-pointers from well beyond the arc on the left wing.

Pyrotechnics notwithstanding, it was the Mavericks’ defense which forced 13-for-45 shooting and nine costly, offense-generating turnovers and toughness in the paint (40-24 rebounding edge) that stymied the Spartans.

“We played as a team, which was really important because Steward is really good,” said Ingram, who contributed 24 points and drained four of the Mavericks’ seven 3-pointers. “We took the matchup to heart. We’re on the road. We’re in somebody else’s gym. But ultimately, we just stay in front of our man. We slide our feet. We stay low. Whenever we need help, we talk on defense. We switch when we need to. It all came together for a big win.”

Despite their second-half deficit, the Spartans played through to the end.

Saunders began a run in the final 2:10 with her third 3-ball, Sanai Green, who averaged 20.2 points per game but was held in check by Ingram most of the night, scored from close range and then hit two free throws, and 5-1 junior point guard Tori West hit a free throw and banked in a layup in the closing seconds.

“Even if we fall,” said West, “we still have to pick each other up, no matter what happens.”

Miller…………4 16 20 14 – 54

Steward………9 5 6 18 – 38

Miller (19-4) –Ingram 24, Braxton 14, Watson 6, Pallante 0, Ryan 7, Smith 0, Bell 3. Totals: 21 5-5 54.

Steward (17-7) – West 10, Thoman 2, Rotter 0, Saunders 11, Fox 5, Green 10. Totals: 13 8-11 38.

3-pt. goals: Mil – Ingram 4, Braxton 2, Ryan. Stew – Saunders 3, Fox.