Steward surprised longtime baseball coach Bruce Secrest by naming its baseball diamond Family Field in his honor after a game earlier this week.

Secrest, who also serves as athletic director, started the baseball program in 2004. His loves in life are God, family and baseball, and he talks frequently about the program and players being a big family.

“I absolutely love the name Family Field,” he said.

The game against Peninsula Catholic was billed as Alumni Baseball Day, and Secrest honored them by bringing them on the field between innings. Unknown to Secrest, they were there along with staff, faculty, students, family and friends to honor him after the 10-0 victory.

“I couldn’t see real good because I was crying so hard,” he said. “I felt so humbled because I thought about the program and the years and the teams. I’ve had some really good players over the years. God has blessed me with a lot of wonderful boys and a lot of really good players. That makes somebody look good as a coach. …

“In the whole scheme of things and how good everybody has been to me, I just felt like I was just a little small piece in the puzzle. I was just very thankful for the part everyone had in all the years of our program. It just really was kind of mind-blowing.”

Today in sports history: April 27 Rocky Marciano retires as the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion 1968: Jimmy Ellis wins vacated heavyweight boxing title with decision over Jerry Quarry 2009: Denver Nuggets match biggest victory in playoff history 2011: Boston Bruins eliminate Montreal Canadiens in Game 7, rallying from 0-2 series deficit 2011: Dwayne Roloson makes 36 saves to lead Tampa Bay past Pittsburgh in playoffs 2014: Lydia Ko, 17, birdies final hole for her third LPGA Tour victory 2017: Cleveland Browns pick Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall in NFL draft