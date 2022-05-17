Steward names former H-SC standout T.J. Grimes its boys basketball coach

T.J. Grimes has been a high school and college basketball assistant coach for a while. The former Hampden-Sydney standout has looked forward to eventually running a program, an opportunity that has arrived as Steward’s boys basketball coach.

Grimes replaces Curt Kassab, one of the area’s most successful high school coaches who moved to Florida to be with his family and his 90-year-old father. Kassab, who built prominent programs with the Atlee girls and Deep Run boys, went 102-31 at Steward.

“I’ve been motivated and really looking forward to this [being a head coach] all my life,” Grimes said. “It’s good to grab the wheel and navigate this ship to more success.”

Grimes played at Hampden-Sydney from 1996-2000, helping the Tigers to a Division III national runner-up finish his junior year. An All-American and ODAC player of the year, he’s seventh on the school career scoring list (1,740 points), eighth in assists (335) and first in made 3-pointers (262).

While working in finance and banking and business intelligence, Grimes coached at Glen Allen (head JV coach, varsity assistant) from 2010-18. He returned to H-SC as an assistant from 2018-21 before stopping to help care for his mother.

He helped Andrew Blazar at Trinity Episcopal this past season.

Grimes also has coached in AAU and is founder and president of Love the Game Basketball, which promotes, inspires and enhances the love of basketball among youth and adults in the area.

“He’s just so professional,” Steward athletic director Bruce Secrest said. “Great character, and obviously he checks all the basketball pieces.

“To see how his character is so respected by so many people, and his work ethic -- all the things that you want in a coach to help young people be the best they can be was just so evident.”