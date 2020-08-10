Steward will delay its fall athletics schedule to 2021, following the trend set by public and private schools in the Richmond area and across the state.
Steward is a member of the Tidewater Conference of Independent Schools, a league of 11 schools mostly located in Hampton Roads. Steward is the lone Richmond-area member. The league decided it will play winter sports in December and January, fall sports in February and March, and spring sports in April and May.
The new schedule is similar to what the Virginia High School League has settled upon, but with each season starting about a month earlier. Most private schools in the state leave for summer break about three weeks earlier than public schools.
All 11 schools in the TCIS intend to open for in-person academic instruction. Steward does not sponsor football.
Other private schools in the Richmond area decided to push back moderate-risk and high-risk sports such as football but intend to host lower-risk sports this fall. Schools in the Prep League and League of Independent Schools intend to host tennis matches and cross country meets this season. Benedictine, which competes independently, has not yet announced a decision.
Richmond Christian and Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, which are members are of the Virginia Commonwealth Conference, will push fall sports, including football, volleyball and cross country, to the spring, said Richmond Christian athletics director John Scorsone. The league hopes to play some spring sports including softball, baseball, tennis, golf and co-ed soccer this fall. The league won’t make a decision on that until September.
Life Christian, which is located in Chester, is planning to play football this fall, bucking the trend.
Elsewhere
David Trickler
- , a Prince George graduate and high school basketball coach and athletics director, died last week in Virginia Beach. He was 77. At Prince George, Trickler was a three-sport athlete. He quarterbacked the football team, led the basketball team to the Group AAA state championship in 1961 and played baseball, going to the American Legion World Series with his Colonial Heights squad.
Mr. Trickler played basketball and baseball at Hampden-Sydney and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 1999. He coached the Norfolk Academy basketball team from 1966 to 2001, winning 573 games and two state titles. He was also the school’s athletics director. The funeral will be held at a later date.
Joshua Campbell,
- a recent graduate of Carmel in Ruther Glen, will play basketball for Roane State Community College in Tennessee. Campbell had initially committed to Richard Bland before the school announced it would cancel its 2020-2021 athletic seasons.
