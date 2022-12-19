Steward's late 3-pointer sinks St. Chris in boys basketball

Steward school’s prospects of pulling out an away win at St. Christopher’s seemed bleak when leading scorer Curtis Blair III hit the pine following his second technical foul.

But senior guard Te’Ven Smith knew there was still plenty to play for.

“We’ve been doing it all year,” Smith said of his team’s 53-50 comeback win. “We had to grind back into that with or without Curt; it was a team effort.”

Smith stepped up and shot the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Steward its first lead of the game and their second win over St. Christopher’s this season.

“I had missed a layup,” Smith said of the previous possession. “Coach still had faith in me. He was like,’ we are going to draw this play up for you, and you’re going to hit this three.’”

After losing to Steward 55-52 on Dec. 2, St. Christopher’s game plan was clear: make someone other than Blair beat them. Blair was suffocated on offensive possessions, often having to shoot through a double or even triple team. It was all going to plan for the Saints through the first half as they held Blair to five points and went into the locker rooms with a 27-19 lead.

The Saints’ primary option on offense, junior point guard Brandon Jennings also hit the showers following his fifth foul at the 5-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Jennings finished with 11 points.

The Saints had a slight edge in the battle of the big men between Steward’s 6-foot-10 junior center Owen Gray and St. Christopher’s freshman Darius Gray. Darius looked unstoppable in the paint, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. Owen, meanwhile, fouled out late in the fourth quarter following three points and six rebounds.

Blair’s struggle to make shots allowed other players to step up. Sophomore forward Xavier Nelson made several contested jump shots to finish with 7 points and a block. Senior point guard Sam Roberson was a menace on defense, collecting a block and a steal to go with 3 points and 3 rebounds.

The Saints started the game with a 7-0 run to help them jump to an early lead in the first quarter. At one point in the first quarter, Blair was fouled on three straight offensive possessions.

Blair, visibly frustrated at the coverage he was receiving, slammed home a dunk with authority in the first quarter but was given a technical for taunting. Gray ended the first quarter with an exclamation mark for the Saints, draining a triple to provide them with a 15-8 lead.

The Spartans opened the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run to narrow the lead to 44-39 before the Saints took a timeout with 5:55 remaining. Blair received his second technical with 5:32 remaining in the fourth quarter after complaining to the officials.

Smith refused to go out without a fight, narrowing the score to 48-44 with a 3-pointer with 4 minutes to play.

“Being that second option I need to step up whenever he’s out,” Smith said.

With the game knotted at 50-50 with seconds remaining, Smith received an inbound pass, headed towards the top of the three-point arc, and sank his fifth triple to give his team a walk-off win.