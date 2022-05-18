Stroud leading Midlothian girls soccer to top of Region 5C after OT win over Deep Run

With about two minutes remaining in the second overtime period of Midlothian girls soccer's matchup with local power Deep Run Monday night, Trojans junior midfielder Sophie Stroud produced an "unreal moment," said first-year coach Brandon Flowers.

Stroud collected the ball about 10 yards out from goal, flicked it over an opposing defender and slotted it home to give the Trojans (10-2) a last-minute, 2-1 win over the wildcats (9-2-2), a vital victory with important seeding ramifications at the top of Region 5C as playoff time looms.

"We knew there was a lot in terms of postseasons seeding on the line," said Flowers, adding that, going into the match, Deep Run sat atop the region rankings with Midlo battling Douglas Freeman (10-2-2) and Glen Allen (9-4-1) in a tightly contested race for second.

"We prepare for each match one at a time, but the girls knew this was going to be a big one and they rose to the occasion."

In his first year leading Midlo, Flowers said the program came into the season with seven returning starters, ample young talent and relatively high expectations. The Trojans' only defeats have come at the hands of Region 6A power Cosby (2-1 on April 22 and 1-0 on May 10).

Flowers called the Titans "an unbelievable team," but added that both contests "came right down to the wire."

"We're definitely focused on postseason play and winning the region," Flowers said.

"Getting to a semifinal match will be tough, winning a semifinal match to be able to punch our ticket [to states] would definitely be tough, but we're trending in the right direction."

Stroud has led the charge from a No. 8 midfield position this season, racking up 15 goals and 6 assists despite missing a couple games.

"She has some really big goals, really big moments, but she's also so unselfish, sets up her teammates so well," Flowers said of Stroud.

"Just a great overall kid on and off the field."

Freshman outside back Faith Lucero has been an "absolute beast," stepping into a key role for a back line which Flowers said has a good rotation that also includes strong senior center backs Lauren Zevnik and Bella Valerio and juniors Maama Ampomah and Renee Cline.

Sophomore Carly Varela has excelled in goal, she saved some point-blank shots by Deep Run Monday, coming up huge for the Trojans "as she's done all season," Flowers said. Junior Madelyn Radtke has been "rock solid all the way around."

Going forward, five players have multiple goals and, though Stroud pulls the strings, Flowers said the Trojans have plenty of threats for opposing defenses to account for.

"You focus on Sophie and we have three forwards that all need to be accounted for," he said.

Midlo concludes its regular season Thursday in a tough matchup at James River (7-5-1). The Trojans beat the Rapids 2-1 on April 19. The opening round of regionals is next Tuesday, with the top four seeds receiving byes to the second round to be played Thursday, May 26.

Flowers said, though the seeding permutations are difficult to calculate, he believes the win over Deep Run vaulted Midlothian into the region's top seed and they will enter the regional tournament as such should they win out this week.