Stuck rim suspends Thomas Dale-Prince George boys opener

You wait and wait to play, enduring uncertainty and delays because of the pandemic, finally get on the court and get in almost three quarters of a game, and then you get stopped by … a stuck rim.

The Thomas Dale and Prince George boys basketball teams rimmed out on their opening shot on Wednesday at Dale, suspended late in the third quarter after a runout dunk by Dale’s Kylon Lewis left one of the breakaway rims pointing a few degrees downward.

The teams were scheduled to return to Dale at 6 p.m. on Thursday to resume the game. The Knights had a 43-35 lead with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter.

“This is a first for me in my coaching days,” Prince George coach Travis Carr said. “I’m not very surprised, 2020 going into 2021, that something like this would happen.”

Dale coach Keyode Rogers wasn’t particularly surprised either. The Knights are playing games in the old auxiliary gym while work is done on the roof of the main gym.

New rims were put up in the auxiliary gym just before tryouts started in December, and they’ve been sticking some, Rogers said.

“We thought we had it fixed,” he said.