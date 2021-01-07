Stuck rim suspends Thomas Dale-Prince George boys opener

You wait and wait to play, enduring uncertainty and delays because of the pandemic, finally get on the court and get in almost three quarters of a game, and then you get stopped by … a stuck rim.
The Thomas Dale and Prince George boys basketball teams rimmed out on their opening shot on Wednesday at Dale, suspended late in the third quarter after a runout dunk by Dale’s Kylon Lewis left one of the breakaway rims pointing a few degrees downward.
The teams were scheduled to return to Dale at 6 p.m. on Thursday to resume the game. The Knights had a 43-35 lead with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter.
“This is a first for me in my coaching days,” Prince George coach Travis Carr said. “I’m not very surprised, 2020 going into 2021, that something like this would happen.”
Dale coach Keyode Rogers wasn’t particularly surprised either. The Knights are playing games in the old auxiliary gym while work is done on the roof of the main gym.
New rims were put up in the auxiliary gym just before tryouts started in December, and they’ve been sticking some, Rogers said.
“We thought we had it fixed,” he said.
Lewis, a second-team all-state guard last season, threw down his dunk with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter. Play went on as Prince George went to the other end and got a 3-pointer from Shawn Long.
As the teams started back up the court, the officials noticed the rim hadn’t returned to the horizontal position and stopped the game. Breakaway rims have a spring, allowing them to be pulled down to prevent the backboard from shattering.
Players jumped to try to push the rim up. They banged it from underneath with a ball. Then Dale activities director Ricky Talman brought out a ladder, and he and others doggedly tried several tools – “everything under the sun,” he said -- to get the rim level. They finally gave up after about a half hour.
Given what players and coaches have been through getting to this point, the have-you-seen-that circumstance didn’t really detract from the fact they were playing.
The Virginia High School League shut down sports in March because of the pandemic. VHSL fall sports, including football, were moved to late February, leaving winter sports scheduled as the first to play in more than nine months.
About 40% of the 50 or so public and private schools in the area – including in Henrico County and the City of Richmond – decided not to play winter sports. A few area public and private schools have played basketball games already, but the bulk of those in Chesterfield County and the Tri-Cities played for the first time on Wednesday.
Rogers said he started to get excited and get “that itch” during the JV game.
“I’m happy for the kids, and I’m thankful for the people who made this happen,” Carr said. “Right now it’s all about the kids getting back on the court, getting some sense of normalcy in their lives back with the game of basketball.
“Even though the atmosphere is different, the ball still bounces, we’ve still got five guys on the court, and we’re still competing.”
The Central District isn’t allowing spectators, so outside of team personnel and administrators, attendance was limited to members of the JV teams, several Dale cheerleaders and school camera crews.
“It’s really different,” Rogers said. “We had a good fan base last year. Our cheerleaders do an outstanding job of bringing energy.”
Once the game got going, Carr said he didn’t notice the atmosphere because he was focused on what was happening.
“When you had a dead ball, that’s about the only time you can tell there’s no noise in the building,” he said. “On a positive note, I’m not yelling over a crowd. My guys can hear me, which is probably a bad thing during a timeout when I’ve got to get on them. It’s still a game. We’re just thankful we’re back out on the court.”
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd