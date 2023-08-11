St. Catherine's Sumner Kerr competes at World Rowing Championships

As soon as Sumner Kerr stepped off the plane in Paris for the World Rowing Under-19 Championships, she was in shock.

"It's something I think I'll never take for granted," she said.

Just three years ago, the St. Catherine's rising junior decided to try rowing — also known as crew — continuing a family tradition.

"My mom rowed in college and my grandmother rowed as well," she said. "Summer of COVID, my mom brought up rowing and said, 'Maybe you guys want to try it."

Sumner began rowing in the fall and winter seasons after deciding to move away from tennis, but then she had to make the biggest decision of her life.

"I loved lacrosse. I was convinced I was going to play lacrosse in college," she said.

"I had some tough conversations with coaches and working out the fact that making this decision was a big risk."

For starters, she had to start from scratch with rowing and learn the basics.

"It was a sharp learning curve," Kerr said. "I'm lucky to have a lot of support with it."

'There was a lot of pressure'

At the River City Crew, a Richmond-based youth rowing program, she was put in a double with Emily Costa, and they qualified for regionals and youth nationals.

"She came in the spring and we clicked," Kerr said. "Without her and without that race experience, our club isn't necessarily a big name."

Kerr began to get on the radar for the U.S. National Women's Rowing Team, but it wasn't until she participated at an ID Camp that they reached out to her.

ID Camps are one-day commitments where athletes meet representatives of US Rowing, learn about the process of getting involved, complete evaluations and get a feel for where they stand.

She didn't hear back for a couple of months. Then, on a bus ride home, she received an email confirming her acceptance.

"I'm sitting on the bus, almost hysterical," she said. "I had to call my mom, and it was such an amazing moment."

Kerr went to the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California, where she had to train and compete for a spot for the Under-19 World Rowing Championships or the CANAMMEX team.

"There was a lot of pressure because we had a week of learning technique and you've got it in the back of your head that they are watching," she said.

After spending time training and racing against other quad boats, Kerr was called into a meeting where they would tell her which team she made.

"I sat down and they said, 'Congratulations, we'd like you to have an invitation to worlds,'" she said. "It was one of those moments where you feel so much weight off your shoulders."

How the team finished

Kerr continued her training with the team that she would be competing with in Paris, but the conditions of the races would not be the same.

"It was so windy, like the wind was trying to shove you over, and once you got in the water, the wind was trying to blow your boat out of the water," she said. "We couldn't have trained for these conditions."

Despite the challenges, the team qualified for the competition.

"It was such a win because we were in the A finals, we were in the top bracket of the world," she said.

The team finished fifth, but the experience was something Kerr will never forget.

"We were sitting at the start line and they were calling our names and I was just really happy in the moment," she said.

The past three years of rowing have taught Kerr important lessons, but more than that, it has changed her perspective on life and meeting new people, she said.

"Don't be scared of higher-level people that may not seem to exist -- because that might be you one day," she said. "I've made friends with some of the other rowers from other countries ... I'm like such a family with those girls now."