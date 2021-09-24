Sutton’s stellar day highlights Thomas Jefferson’s win over John Marshall

When in doubt, give the ball to Arthur Sutton.

That strategy, employed by Thomas Jefferson head coach Josef Harrison, proved to be fruitful on Friday afternoon.

The senior running back ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, while the Vikings defense held strong in a 37-0 victory over city rival John Marshall.

“What I love about the running game is that it’s something that keeps churning out,” Harrison said. “That’s what I like about Arthur Sutton being in the backfield. We’re just getting better each and every day.”

The first points of the game came in fairly unconventional fashion. With 6:56 left in the opening quarter, a host of Vikings defenders converged on John Marshall punter Malik Byrd. The blocked punt was recovered by a John Marshall player in the end zone for a safety.

The Vikings’ offense took awhile to get the legs churning. Midway through the second quarter, Sutton returned a John Marshall punt to the visitors’ 10-yard line. On the ensuing play, he bounced outside the tackles and into the end zone for the first touchdown of the contest.