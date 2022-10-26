Switch to quarterback has Logan Rhoades, Mills Godwin off and running

With a bye week three weeks ago, Mills Godwin football coach P.J. Adams decided to switch his team’s offensive identity to more of a running attack.

So he moved receiver Logan Rhoades to quarterback.

“We were having difficulty running the ball and wanted to get more of a dual threat back there,” Adams said. “We knew [receiver] Nick Clark would be out for a couple weeks [with a hamstring injury], so we knew if we wanted to win some games, we had to establish the run.”

What Godwin has established, Adams believes, is a team that is coming on.

After beating Deep Run 35-0 two weeks ago, the Eagles pulled off an eye-opener, knocking off No. 8 Hermitage 21-20 last week to improve to 4-4.

Rhoades, the son of VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades, had 140 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown and was 7 of 14 passing for 82 yards and a TD (one interception) against Hermitage. The Eagles took the lead on Isaiah Brown's 8-yard TD run with 59 seconds left.

In the victory over Deep Run, Rhoades had 143 yards rushing and a TD and 65 yards passing.

Adams said Rhoades, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior, played quarterback on Godwin’s JV. He spent last year at Blue Ridge. Along with being a receiver this season, he was playing linebacker.

“He’s a leader,” Adams said. “Good speed. He’s a pretty good-size kid. He can do a little bit of everything.

“We just had to reinvent ourselves and change up a few things on the O-line and put him at quarterback, and we decided we were going to … try to run the ball a lot more.”

Godwin had beaten Hermitage once – 14-13 in 2018 – in the past 15 meetings. Adams said he thought the experience of some losses earlier this season where the Eagles were in the game for a while helped.

“Getting a win over Hermitage was a very big win,” Adams said. “That was kind of the big dog in the [Colonial District].

"We’re just maturing as a team. I have 12 tenth-graders on the varsity. … Those kids are growing up now.”

The victories have moved Godwin solidly into seventh in the ratings in Region 5C, and Adams is hoping for more upward movement. The top eight teams make the playoffs.