T-D football Top 10 undergoes shuffle, but Highland Springs still No. 1

Prep Football
T-D Top 10
Record Prv.
1. Highland Springs 3-0 1
2. Benedictine 2-0 2
3. Hopewell 1-0 3
4. Monacan 3-0 5
5. Hermitage 3-0 7
6. Varina 3-1 9
7. Deep Run 2-1 4
8. Patrick Henry 3-0 10
9. St. Christopher’s 1-0 6
10. Manchester 2-1 --
Tim Pearrell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today