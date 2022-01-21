T-D Top 10 for boys basketball: Glen Allen up to No. 9, John Marshall retakes top spot

T-D Top 10 for boys basketball
Record, Previous Ranking
1. John Marshall 9-3, 2
2. Steward 18-0, 1
3. L.C. Bird 11-1, 3
4. Varina 12-0, 4
5. Benedictine 11-3, 5
6. Manchester 11-2, 6
7. Douglas Freeman 14-2, 7
8. Petersburg 10-3, 8
9. Glen Allen 10-2, 10
10. James River 10-2, --
On the cusp: Hopewell (10-3), Highland Springs (7-2), Henrico (8-4), Hanover (7-3), St. Christopher's (6-3), Collegiate (6-5), Thomas Dale (5-4), Huguenot (6-3), Cosby (7-5).
Recent key results: John Marshall 70, Douglas Freeman 58; John Marshall 91, Wheeler (Georgia) 88, OT; L.C. Bird 67, Manchester 52; Benedictine 75, Seton (Manassas) 71, 2OT; Woodberry Forest 57, Benedictine 51; St. Christopher's 78, Church Hill Academy 68.
Upcoming key games: Highland Springs at Varina, Friday 1/21, 7:30 p.m.; Varina at Bethel (Hampton) Saturday 1/22, 4 p.m.; Richmond Christian at Benedictine, Monday 1/24, 6 p.m.; Thomas Dale at Petersburg, Tuesday 1/25, 7:15 p.m.; Douglas Freeman at Glen Allen, Friday 1/21, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Petersburg, Saturday 1/22, 4 p.m.
Glen Allen spurred by measured offensive approach, strong team bonds
First-year head coach Drew Manton's Glen Allen outfit moved up to No. 9 in this week's rankings following last week's 48-47 win over previous No. 9 Highland Springs (7-2), followed by a 52-44 road win over Mills Godwin (2-7).
The Jaguars suffered their only two losses in early December against Varina (75-54) and Freeman (57-44), defeats Manton attributed to early turnover issues, but setbacks he said helped his team evolve its offense.
"We like to play fast, and with limited practice time before the season, we've used a lot of our practice time since our losses to hone in on slowing down our offense and getting into our sets," Manton said Wednesday ahead of Glen Allen's home rematch with Freeman, scheduled for a 7:30 tip on Friday.
"Those two losses early on were a learning curve for us, getting experience against two teams that take advantage of teams who rush. They'll make you pay for every turnover. We learned and grew from that."
The lessons paid off in the recent victory over the Springers, Manton said. His team has learned that, if it's patient offensively, it can score the ball at a high clip. The measured approach paid dividends against Godwin and in a tight 50-48 victory over Deep Run (7-6).
"I keep telling our guys, good teams find a way to win," Manton said. "It hasn't been the prettiest games. But this is a tight-knit group, and there was no doubt in our guys on the floor as long as we still had time on the clock."
Senior 6-foot-6 center Sean McElwain, also a star tight end on the Jaguars' football team, has been a key rebounding presence for Manton's group. Senior 6-foot-4 shooting guard Brendan Coughlan has been the Jaguars' leading scorer, averaging around 17 points.
Manton said senior 6-foot-5 forward Kelvin Choice, who's averaging about 15 points, has "really come out of his shell," this season to become a prominent contributor. And junior 6-foot-6 forward Chris Dopp has grown into a key presence down low off the bunch, averaging nearly a double-double in points and rebounds.
"We have a lot of guys who can score the ball and shoot the rock," Manton said. "It's a great problem to have."
Senior shooting guard Ethan Brooks is committed to play baseball at VCU, and Manton said many of his players have competed together in other sports for much of their lives, resulting in a close collective bond that's helped the Jags pull out close wins.
"This group, they've grown up together," Manton said. "Playing rec ball together, baseball and football together. You can just tell, when practice starts, everything is routine with this group, like they're been there before. All the close games we've had, it's like 'Yep, here we go, we're going to have a shot.' That's what's really propelled us to be 10-2 right now, the bonds within this group."
Glen Allen is unbeaten at home, and Manton said his team, and the Jaguars' student body, are jazzed up to welcome a fundamentally sound and well-disciplined Freeman team to their gym on Friday, weather permitting.
"It's been a competitive week of practice," Manton said. "We're honing in on the fundamentals that got us here, trying to push each other every day."
Steward undefeated after opponent's forfeit
Virginia Academy forfeited its 55-53 victory over Steward earlier this season because of an ineligible player, according to the VISAA, moving Steward to 18-0.
Justices reclaim top spot after strong showing at MLK Classic
John Marshall earned a 91-88 overtime victory over Wheeler (Georgia, 12-3) over the weekend before downing No. 7 Douglas Freeman 70-58 on Tuesday, vaulting the Justices back into the top spot despite previous No. 1 Steward remaining unbeaten.
The win over Wheeler, eight-time state champions in Georgia who played national powers Duncanville (Texas) and Montverde Academy (Florida) this season, was part of a strong Jayme showing at the Kevin Durant-sponsored MLK Classic, a nationally elite boys high school basketball showcase played in Springfield.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim