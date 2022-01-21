T-D Top 10 for boys basketball: Glen Allen up to No. 9, John Marshall retakes top spot

The lessons paid off in the recent victory over the Springers, Manton said. His team has learned that, if it's patient offensively, it can score the ball at a high clip. The measured approach paid dividends against Godwin and in a tight 50-48 victory over Deep Run (7-6).

"I keep telling our guys, good teams find a way to win," Manton said. "It hasn't been the prettiest games. But this is a tight-knit group, and there was no doubt in our guys on the floor as long as we still had time on the clock."

Senior 6-foot-6 center Sean McElwain, also a star tight end on the Jaguars' football team, has been a key rebounding presence for Manton's group. Senior 6-foot-4 shooting guard Brendan Coughlan has been the Jaguars' leading scorer, averaging around 17 points.

Manton said senior 6-foot-5 forward Kelvin Choice, who's averaging about 15 points, has "really come out of his shell," this season to become a prominent contributor. And junior 6-foot-6 forward Chris Dopp has grown into a key presence down low off the bunch, averaging nearly a double-double in points and rebounds.

"We have a lot of guys who can score the ball and shoot the rock," Manton said. "It's a great problem to have."