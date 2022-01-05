T-D Top 10 for boys basketball: Henrico ascending ahead of showdown with Varina

Leonardelli sees a talented Varina team on both sides of the ball with "tremendous length" and "a good variety of different types of players that play well together."

"They're really good on offense, and they do a great job of using their length on defense to disrupt you," Leonardelli said of the Blue Devils. "You don't just guard Varina with one player, you've got to guard them as a team."

A former UMASS Lowell and Bucknell assistant who has spent time at Division I, II and III basketball programs, Leonardelli faced ample unknowns heading into Henrico's first season since before the pandemic and his first coaching in the Richmond area. He said, given the circumstances under which they entered the season, he's thrilled with how far his Warriors have come in a short time.

"One of the things I'm most encouraged about is how our team has handled adversity well," he said, noting COVID-19 and snow-induced interruptions.

"I have a really mature group. They're really enjoying being around each other. As a program, we talk about being grateful for today. Before last year, you always assumed there was a tomorrow in basketball. But as we found out, it's a little more fragile than that. And they've really embraced that, to stay present, just do what we can today, control all of our controlables and be ready to go tomorrow. I'm really excited about where we're at, but what excites me the most is how much better we can get."