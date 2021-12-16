T-D Top 10 for boys basketball: Jaden Daughtry leading ascendant Benedictine

T-D Top 10
Rec. Pr.
1. John Marshall 2-2 1
2. L.C. Bird 4-0 2
3. Benedictine 6-0 8
4. Steward 7-0 3
5. Varina 4-0 4
6. Manchester 6-0 7
7. Douglas Freeman 6-0 9
8. Collegiate 2-2 5
9. St. Christopher’s 1-1 6
10. Petersburg 4-1 —
Benedictine shot up from No. 8 to No. 3 in The T-D Top 10 after Jaden Daughtry, a 6-foot-6, 190-pound lefty wing and one of the area’s top recruits, led the Cadets to a 6-0 start in coach Matt Murrer’s first season at the helm.
That includes impressive wins over Virginia Episcopal (74-71, 2 OTs) and Cape Henry Collegiate of Virginia Beach (69-63). Benedictine won the Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic last weekend, and Daughtry was named tournament MVP.
A former Cadet who transferred to L.C. Bird for last season, Daughtry said the stars aligned prior to this season when a number of factors led him to return to Benedictine, where his older brother, Brian, won football and wrestling state titles.
Earlier this year, Daughtry spent time at AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.), a nonprofit, tuition-free, junior and senior high prep school with one of the nation’s top high school basketball programs.
He was there from August to November, and he said the top-tier competition helped him grow as a player in the short time.
“I had to come back home for a little bit, and it wound up being permanent,” Daughtry said of the decision to return to Richmond. “Benedictine has always kept me in the loop since I left, they always let me know that I still had a home there.”
Daughtry went to a Benedictine football game in the fall, and said the Cadets’ community “embraced [him] with open arms.”
“I felt like this is where I belong,” he said.
Murrer helped draw Daughtry back to the campus off River Road as well. Daughtry played against Murrer’s teams going back to middle school basketball, and the versatile forward said he values Murrer’s “calm” and “intellectual” demeanor.
The opportunity to play alongside fellow transfers Davin Cosby (6-4, 185-pound junior shooting guard) and Josh Hughes (6-8, 220-pound junior center) was also a compelling factor.
Cosby and Hughes are former Cadets as well who left for John Marshall at the same time Daughtry left for Bird, then came back before this season.
“It was a lot of factors I felt God had put in my life to show me that was what I was supposed to do,” Daughtry said.
Of this season’s toughest tests, Daughtry said the Cape Henry game was a great challenge because the Dolphins have Division I talent and the game was played in Virginia Beach.
The Cadets were down as many as 17 points late in the third quarter.
“We all locked in and knew we could win, it’s not the first time we’d been in a situation like that,” Daughtry said, adding that the unbeaten Cadets have faced a handful of significant deficits.
“We felt like it was another moment we could capitalize on. Coach Matt told us not to panic, we played defense, got a bunch of stops and buckets in a row and wound up coming out on top. That was a really good team moment for all of us.”
The double-overtime road victory over Virginia Episcopal was “crazy,” Daughtry said, and the Cadets’ first big test of the season.
Down a few points with just seconds remaining in regulation, Murrer drew up a play for Cosby, with whom Daughtry shares a close bond. As they broke the huddle and walked out onto the court, Daughtry looked at Cosby and said “You’re going to hit it.”
Cosby looked back at Daughtry and responded “I’m going to hit it.”
Cosby caught the ball, took one dribble, pump faked and rose up from half court.
“I knew, once he let it go, it looked good,” Daughtry said.
Cosby banked in the heave to send the game to the first overtime. Daughtry hit a key late layup in the second OT and combined with Cosby to take the game over. Some late pressure-packed free throws sent the Cadets back up I-64 with a victory.
“Everybody stayed locked in and stayed disciplined,” he said.
Other key contributors for the Cadets include power forward Colin Cury; point guard MJ Winstead; shooting guard Omar Johnson; power forward Jacob Nelson and center Luca Puccinelli.
Daughtry said, on one hand, a largely new group with a new coach entered the season with a clean slate and unestablished expectations. But on the other hand, he knew the Cadets had a lot of talent and potential to work with.
“When I came in and started playing with everybody, and knowing Coach Matt, he got everybody together from the jump,” Daughtry said, adding that the opportunity to play in the Cadets’ new McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion has been a blessing.
“When I came back, the way he [Murrer] made me feel, the way the team looked, I knew this was going to be a good season. We’re young, but we’re tough. Everybody is accepting their role. They know, if we play the right type of basketball, we can win a state championship.”
