T-D Top 10 for boys basketball: Jaden Daughtry leading ascendant Benedictine

“We felt like it was another moment we could capitalize on. Coach Matt told us not to panic, we played defense, got a bunch of stops and buckets in a row and wound up coming out on top. That was a really good team moment for all of us.”

The double-overtime road victory over Virginia Episcopal was “crazy,” Daughtry said, and the Cadets’ first big test of the season.

Down a few points with just seconds remaining in regulation, Murrer drew up a play for Cosby, with whom Daughtry shares a close bond. As they broke the huddle and walked out onto the court, Daughtry looked at Cosby and said “You’re going to hit it.”

Cosby looked back at Daughtry and responded “I’m going to hit it.”

Cosby caught the ball, took one dribble, pump faked and rose up from half court.

“I knew, once he let it go, it looked good,” Daughtry said.

Cosby banked in the heave to send the game to the first overtime. Daughtry hit a key late layup in the second OT and combined with Cosby to take the game over. Some late pressure-packed free throws sent the Cadets back up I-64 with a victory.