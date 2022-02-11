T-D Top 10 for boys basketball: St. Christopher's leading man Pulley headed to Randolph-Macon

T-D Top 10 for boys basketball

Record, Previous Ranking

1. John Marshall 14-4, 1

2. Varina 19-0, 3

3. Steward 22-1, 4

4. L.C. Bird 14-2, 2

5. Petersburg 14-3, 6

6. Benedictine 15-4, 5

7. Douglas Freeman 18-2, 8

8. Glen Allen 15-3, 10

9. Manchester 17-4, 7

10. James River 14-3, 9

*NOTE: Records current through Wednesday night's games.

St. Christopher's leader Pulley headed to Randolph-Macon

St. Christopher's basketball coach Hamill Jones remembers watching senior guard Keishawn Pulley heave the ball up to the basket with two hands when Pulley was in elementary school.

Last month, Pulley, a four-year varsity player for Jones whom the coach now describes as a "grown man," announced his commitment to play at Division III power Randolph-Macon.

"KP [Pulley] has a great feel for the game, a really high basketball IQ," Jones said of Pulley, who's averaging 19 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists for the 10-6 Saints.

"Coach [Josh] Merkel has got a great program, he [Pulley] is excited about upholding the strong tradition of Randolph-Macon basketball. ... We are so thrilled about the next chapter for KP, but we want to keep his high school chapter going for awhile."

St. Chris has 10 seniors on its roster, some of whom -- Nikkos Kovanes, Andre Green Jr., Mac Grant and Trent Hendrick, to name a few -- are gearing up to play college football.

"And KP is the one who's going to play college basketball," Jones said. "He's the focal point of every team's defense."

Pulley is a versatile, physical guard who's shooting just under 40% from 3-point range and 64% from inside the arc. He's also had multiple games with double-digit rebounding totals, Jones said.

"He's just a great all-around player who makes his teammates better, and he's a very smart defensive player too," Jones said.

Jones, in his 13th year at the helm, added that, with so many seniors on the Saints' roster, many of whom have played football and or basketball together for much of their lives, the team chemistry is some of the strongest his program has had.

"This group is so enjoyable to be with," he said. "There's a lot of parity in our league, anybody can beat anybody on a given night. And our group is so together. So after wins, regardless of stats, our locker room is all smiles, they're all happy for one another. And after tough losses, there's no finger pointing. It's all about 'How do we get better?'"

St. Chris currently sits in the 12th and final VISAA Division I playoff spot, per the association's latest poll. Remaining regular-season games against Fork Union, St. Anne's-Belfield, Collegiate (10-8) and Catholic loom large as the Pulley-led Saints seek to hold on to playoff position in an unpredictable field.

Benedictine is currently the No. 6 seed, and Collegiate is in ninth.

"We talk to our guys about March Madness and how many games in college basketball come down to final possessions," Jones said.

"And with tournament play approaching, how can we use these close-game experiences to learn so that in tournament play we know exactly what to do and we're learning from those mistakes to come out on the winning end. ... We need to bring the playoff mentality to every game."