T-D Top 10 for boys basketball: Veteran Petersburg squad up to No. 6 behind Chris Fields Jr.

T-D Top 10 for boys basketball
Record, Previous Ranking
1. John Marshall 11-3, 1
2. L.C. Bird 12-1, 3
3. Varina 14-0, 4
4. Steward 18-1, 2
5. Benedictine 13-3, 5
6. Petersburg 11-3, 8
7. Manchester 14-2, 6
8. Douglas Freeman 15-2, 7
9. James River 12-3, 10
10. Glen Allen 12-3, 9
*NOTE: Records through Wednesday's games
On the cusp: Hopewell (11-3), Highland Springs (10-3), Hanover (10-3), Collegiate (7-7), St. Christopher's (8-3), Huguenot (9-4).
Recent key results: L.C. Bird 81, James River 74; Catholic 52, Steward 50; Benedictine 68, Richmond Christian 53; Petersburg 50, Thomas Dale 43; Douglas Freeman 61, Glen Allen 49; Collegiate 45, Woodberry Forest 44.
Upcoming key games: John Marshall at Jamestown, Saturday 1/29, 7 p.m.; L.C. Bird at Huguenot, Wednesday 2/2, 7:15 p.m.; Varina at Henrico, Friday 1/28, 7:30 p.m.; Catholic at St. Christopher's, Saturday 1/29, 4 p.m.; St. Christopher's at St. Anne's-Belfield, Tuesday 2/1, 6 p.m.
Fields-led Petersburg leaning on experience
Coach Ryan Massenburg's Crimson Wave jumped up to No. 6 in this week's rankings on the heels of a 50-43 win over Thomas Dale (5-5) Tuesday night.
Leading the charge has been junior 6-foot-5 forward and top recruit Christopher Fields Jr., a versatile post presence that Massenburg said could play the small forward or stretch 4 positions at the next level.
"He scores well around the basket, has a soft touch and he's a heck of a rebounder," Massenburg said of his leading scorer, who's had a double-double in points and rebounds the past seven games.
Petersburg has been much more than just its leading man, though, with a bevvy of seniors on the roster. Massenburg called senior 6-6 forward Bernard Fuller Jr. the "partner in crime" to Fields Jr.; he's the Crimson Wave''s second-leading scorer.
"He's really come on strong his senior year," Massenburg said of Fuller Jr. "He and Chris, they really complement each other, can play inside and out. They work well together in the post especially when it comes to working the high-low."
Fuller Jr. is one of four senior starters in addition to guards Kaymeigh Lundy, Clarence Claiborne Jr. and Tylik Lawrence. Petersburg's three losses were all close defeats to strong programs -- 70-65 to Landstown (Virginia Beach); 62-55 to unbeaten Varina; and 73-71 to Freedom (Woodbridge).
"To be better down the road, you've got to play tough teams," Massenburg has told his Crimson Wave. "It's a learning process. Games like that we want to learn from to help us down the road in the regionals and hopefully states. ... The guys gained a lot of confidence from all of those games."
Looming large on Petersburg's schedule is a Feb. 5 matchup with rival Hopewell (11-3) at Virginia State in the Coaches for the Cure Basketball Classic, which is also scheduled to include matchups between Varina and L.C. Bird, and John Marshall and Hayfield (Alexandria, 15-0).
"Everybody is looking to see that game [against Hopewell]," Massenburg said. "They're expecting us to be the top two teams in the region and hopefully see a regional final rematch."
Massenburg said, with a veteran group, he knew going into the season his Crimson Wave had a chance to put together a special season. Many of them have played together for years.
"This is my fifth year, and coming in I said, 'This is my chance to win a state championship with these guys,'" Massenburg said. "They gel together so well, everybody gets along. So many unselfish players. It doesn't matter who gets the glory. It's just fun to see these guys gel together, relax and play basketball."
