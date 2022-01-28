T-D Top 10 for boys basketball: Veteran Petersburg squad up to No. 6 behind Chris Fields Jr.

Fuller Jr. is one of four senior starters in addition to guards Kaymeigh Lundy, Clarence Claiborne Jr. and Tylik Lawrence. Petersburg's three losses were all close defeats to strong programs -- 70-65 to Landstown (Virginia Beach); 62-55 to unbeaten Varina; and 73-71 to Freedom (Woodbridge).

"To be better down the road, you've got to play tough teams," Massenburg has told his Crimson Wave. "It's a learning process. Games like that we want to learn from to help us down the road in the regionals and hopefully states. ... The guys gained a lot of confidence from all of those games."

Looming large on Petersburg's schedule is a Feb. 5 matchup with rival Hopewell (11-3) at Virginia State in the Coaches for the Cure Basketball Classic, which is also scheduled to include matchups between Varina and L.C. Bird, and John Marshall and Hayfield (Alexandria, 15-0).

"Everybody is looking to see that game [against Hopewell]," Massenburg said. "They're expecting us to be the top two teams in the region and hopefully see a regional final rematch."

Massenburg said, with a veteran group, he knew going into the season his Crimson Wave had a chance to put together a special season. Many of them have played together for years.

"This is my fifth year, and coming in I said, 'This is my chance to win a state championship with these guys,'" Massenburg said. "They gel together so well, everybody gets along. So many unselfish players. It doesn't matter who gets the glory. It's just fun to see these guys gel together, relax and play basketball."