T-D Top 10 for boys high school hoops

Ranking. Team (record, previous ranking)

1. John Marshall (28-0, 1)

2. Varina (23-4, 2)

3. Manchester (22-2, 3)

4. Highland Springs (20-7, 5)

5. Hopewell (24-4, 6)

6. Steward (21-8, 7)

7. L.C. Bird (15-8, 4)

8. St. Christopher’s (19-11, 9)

9. Glen Allen (19-7, N/R)

10. James River (18-5, 8)

On the cusp: Trinity Episcopal (16-11, 10)

Rankings breakdown

James River saw its season come to an end in a thrilling overtime loss to Cosby in the Region 6A tournament. But the Rapids come in at No. 10 following a strong campaign led by first-team all-region sophomore guard Jalen Deloatch and second-team all-region honoree Maurice Davis.

Region 5C runner-up Glen Allen reached the state quarterfinals for the second year running, Drew Manton’s Jaguars come in at No. 9 after another standout season led by junior point guard Kris Tiller and senior forward Jordan Brown.

Junior guard Brandon Jennings’ St. Christopher’s outfit was the No. 12 seed in VISAA Division I, and finishes the season as your No. 8 team in the land.

The Saints are followed by senior first-team all-region guard Yuri Manns’ L.C. Bird Skyhawks at No. 7. And Liberty recruit Curtis Blair III’s Steward squad is our No. 6 team after the Spartans nearly upset VISAA Division II’s top seed Highland in the state semifinals.

Junior guard Cameron Mise, senior forward Sincere James and coach Elvin Edmonds led Hopewell to a Class 3 runner-up finish after the No. 5 Blue Devils came ooh so close to a second state championship in three seasons, losing to Northside 58-52 in a back-and-forth title game.

Hopewell boys team falls to Northside 58-52 in Class 3 title game "We have a great group of young guys and I know they’re going to lead Hopewell in the right direction."

Region 5C champion Highland Springs comes in at No. 4 after juniors Danzelle Bullock Coles and Khristian Martin led the Springers to the Class 5 semifinal.

And No. 3 Manchester lost just twice all year behind stellar campaigns from Kevin Lucas, Makai Byerson and Zion Richardson-Keys.

Not once all season did our No. 1 and 2-ranked teams change, and both lived up to the hype with state championship runs.

Region 4B player of the year KJ Wyche hit the game-winner with 12.5 seconds left, and Malachi Cosby had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds as No. 2 Varina made it back-to-back Class 4 crowns on Route 5 with a nail-biting 59-56 win over E.C. Glass in Thursday’s championship.

Varina holds off E.C. Glass in thriller, wins second consecutive boys basketball state title "They didn't think we were gonna make it this far. You've got to prove people wrong, that's all we was trying to do. Get us another ring, back-to-back."

And the No. 1-ranked team in the 804 remains the No. 1-ranked team nationwide, as Naismith boys high school coach of the year Ty White led John Marshall to another dominant Class 2 championship run.

Dennis Parker Jr., Redd Thompson, Jason Rivera, Latrell Allmond and Co. may not be done ascending the national hierarchy either, as White after Saturday’s title game announced that the Justices have been invited to compete in The Throne National Championship, a high school tournament put on, in part, by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). The first-year event will take place at Morehouse College in Atlanta at the end of March and will feature schools from around the country.

John Marshall wins 91-34 in the state championship

PHOTOS: Varina beats E. C. Glass to win States 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina

PHOTOS: Northside beats Hopewell 58-52 VHSL finals All games at the Siegel Center Class 4 boys: Varina 59, E.C. Glass 56 Class 3 boys: Northside (Roanoke) 58, Hopewell 52 Class 6 girls: James Madison (Vienna) 49, Manchester 46, OT Class 5 girls: Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) 53, L.C. Bird 45 Class 2 boys: John Marshall vs. Radford, late Saturday