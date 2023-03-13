Varina coach Kenneth Randolph whoops it up with his team at the Siegel Center after the Blue Devils defeated E.C. Glass of Lynchburg to win the Class 4 state championship for the second consecutive year.
Varina’s KJ Wyche holds up the spoils of victory while celebrating with his teammates after the Blue Devils won their second straight state title.
Varina's KJ Wyche drives past E.C. Glass's Jason Knox during the Blue Devils' state-championship victory. Wyche scored 14 points, including the decisive bucket with 12.5 seconds left in the game.
John Marshall small forward Jason Rivera (23) celebrates his dunk during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday in Richmond
John Marshall small forward Jason Rivera (23) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Jason Rivera (23) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
Hopewell’s Shawn Long (left) consoles Cameron Mise after the Blue Devils’ loss to Northside in the Class 3 final at the Siegel Center. Mise led Hopewell with 24 points. Mise led Hopewell with 24 points.
Hopewell player Cameron Mise (1) looks on as a Northside player makes free throws to seal the game during a Class 3 VHSL State championship between Northside and Hopewell on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
Northside player Lawrence Cole (11) goes up for two during a Class 3 VHSL State championship between Northside and Hopewell on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
Hopewell point guard Jordan Lambert (0) goes up for two as Northside player Mykell Harvey (23) and Cy Hardy (12) defend during a Class 3 VHSL State championship between Northside and Hopewell on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
James River saw its season come to an end in a thrilling overtime loss to Cosby in the Region 6A tournament. But the Rapids come in at No. 10 following a strong campaign led by first-team all-region sophomore guard Jalen Deloatch and second-team all-region honoree Maurice Davis.
Region 5C runner-up Glen Allen reached the state quarterfinals for the second year running, Drew Manton’s Jaguars come in at No. 9 after another standout season led by junior point guard Kris Tiller and senior forward Jordan Brown.
Junior guard Brandon Jennings’ St. Christopher’s outfit was the No. 12 seed in VISAA Division I, and finishes the season as your No. 8 team in the land.
The Saints are followed by senior first-team all-region guard Yuri Manns’ L.C. Bird Skyhawks at No. 7. And Liberty recruit Curtis Blair III’s Steward squad is our No. 6 team after the Spartans nearly upset VISAA Division II’s top seed Highland in the state semifinals.
Junior guard Cameron Mise, senior forward Sincere James and coach Elvin Edmonds led Hopewell to a Class 3 runner-up finish after the No. 5 Blue Devils came ooh so close to a second state championship in three seasons, losing to Northside 58-52 in a back-and-forth title game.
"We have a great group of young guys and I know they’re going to lead Hopewell in the right direction."
Region 5C champion Highland Springs comes in at No. 4 after juniors Danzelle Bullock Coles and Khristian Martin led the Springers to the Class 5 semifinal.
And No. 3 Manchester lost just twice all year behind stellar campaigns from Kevin Lucas, Makai Byerson and Zion Richardson-Keys.
Not once all season did our No. 1 and 2-ranked teams change, and both lived up to the hype with state championship runs.
Region 4B player of the year KJ Wyche hit the game-winner with 12.5 seconds left, and Malachi Cosby had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds as No. 2 Varina made it back-to-back Class 4 crowns on Route 5 with a nail-biting 59-56 win over E.C. Glass in Thursday’s championship.
"We’re the number one team in the country and we’d go up against anybody.”
Dennis Parker Jr., Redd Thompson, Jason Rivera, Latrell Allmond and Co. may not be done ascending the national hierarchy either, as White after Saturday’s title game announced that the Justices have been invited to compete in The Throne National Championship, a high school tournament put on, in part, by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). The first-year event will take place at Morehouse College in Atlanta at the end of March and will feature schools from around the country.
PHOTOS: Northside beats Hopewell 58-52
VHSL finals
All games at the Siegel Center
Class 4 boys: Varina 59, E.C. Glass 56
Class 3 boys: Northside (Roanoke) 58, Hopewell 52
Class 6 girls: James Madison (Vienna) 49, Manchester 46, OT
Class 5 girls: Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) 53, L.C. Bird 45
Class 2 boys: John Marshall vs. Radford, late Saturday
