T-D Top 10 for boys high school basketball: Justices, Lancers flying. Jaguars jump in.

Highland Springs Danzelle Bullock-Coles (3) looks to make a pass as L.C. Bird guards Yuri Manns (3) and Marcus Allen (11) defend during a Region 5C boys basketball semifinals game on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Highland Springs High School in Highland Springs, Virginia.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

RTD sports reporter Zach Joachim looks at the top 10 local team in boys high school basketball for the week of January 23, 2023.

T-D Top 10 for boys high school basketball

Ranking. Team (record, previous ranking)

1. John Marshall (16-0, 1)

2. Varina (12-2, 2)

3. L.C. Bird (11-4, 4)

4. Manchester (15-1, 6)

5. Trinity Episcopal (10-5, 5)

6. Steward (12-5, 3)

7. St. Christopher’s (11-5, 7)

8. Hopewell (12-2, 9)

9. Highland Springs (10-4, 8)

10. Glen Allen (12-3, N/R)

On the cusp: James River (10-3), Life Christian (10-8), Cosby (11-4), Benedictine (9-10), Banner Christian (12-4), Hermitage (10-5), Mills Godwin (10-5)

Note: Records current as of Monday 1/23

Top 10 breakdown

Senior wing, N.C. State recruit and reigning All-Metro player of the year Dennis Parker Jr. leads No. 1 John Marshall into the top spot. Coach Ty White’s unbeaten Justices are currently the No. 2 team in the entire country, according to MaxPreps. Freshman forward Latrell Almond, junior guard Damon “Redd” Thompson Jr., junior guard Dominique Bailey and senior guard Jason Rivera are among the high-flying North Siders’ many standouts.

Varina hangs on to our No. 2 spot, the Blue Devils have lost only to Steward locally, they’re led by junior point guard KJ Wyche, who poured in 38 points in a January 13th win over Henrico.

Yuri Manns is one of the area’s top scoring guards, he and fellow seniors Brandon Wade and Brett Dent lead L.C. Bird into the No. 3 spot as the Skyhawks’ only losses have come at the hands of John Marshall and three non-local teams.

No. 4 Manchester is on an absolute tear, the 15-1 Lancers have lost only to Bird and are led by Zion Richardson-Keys, Kameron Watts and top football recruit Makai Byerson.

Leland Coleman and freshman football standout Davion Brown headline for No. 5 Trinity Episcopal, and Liberty recruit Curtis Blair III leads Steward into our No. 6 ranking, followed by leading scorer Brandon Jennings and No. 7 St. Christopher’s.

Sincere James, Tyrease Hunter and Major Preston have all had strong seasons for No. 8 Hopewell. And dynamic scorer Danzelle Coles paces No. 9 Highland Springs with more than 24 points per game.

Rounding out the T-D Top 10 is Chris Dopp and Jordan Brown’s surging Glen Allen side, who visit John Marshall in a fun matchup on Tuesday.

Make sure to support a great cause and catch some of the area's top talent Saturday at Virginia State's Multipurpose Center for the 11th annual Coaches for the Cure Classic, featuring L.C. Bird, Varina, Hopewell, Petersburg and John Marshall. 

Zach Joachim (804) 649-6555

zjoachim@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

