John Marshall small forward Jason Rivera (23) puts two over St. Christopher's shooting guard Zach Murphy (2) during a high school basketball game between St. Christopher and John Marshall on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia. John Marshall won 100-50.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Marshall's Dennis Parker Jr. reels in a rebound as he is fouled during the Justices' win over St. Christopher's on Wednesday. Parker led JM with 29 points.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Marshall freshman Latrell Allmond slams home 2 of his 21 points during the Justices’ 100-58 rout of visiting St. Christopher’s on Wednesday night. The Justices scored 100 points for the second time this season.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Marshall celebrate after small forward Sikkem Mickie (15) scored the final points during a high school basketball game between St. Christopher and John Marshall on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia. John Marshall won 100-50.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) takes the court before a high school basketball game between St. Christopher and John Marshall on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Marshall power forward Latrell Allmond (24) dunks over St. Christopher's center Darius Gray (35) during a high school basketball game between St. Christopher and John Marshall on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia. John Marshall won 100-50.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Marshall power forward Latrell Allmond (24) is introduced before a high school basketball game between St. Christopher and John Marshall on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia. John Marshall won 100-50.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs’ Khristian Martin drives between Hopewell’s Jamese Jordan (left) and Cameron Mise in the first half of the Springers’ victory. Martin scored 13 points.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hopewell’s Shawn Long splits Highland Springs defenders Jordan Jackson (left) and Khristian Martin in the first half.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs' Danzelle Bullock-Coles, right, shoots over Hopewell's Jordan Lambert during the first half of a boys high school basketball game at Highland Springs High School in Henrico, Va., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hopewell's Cameron Mise, right, shoots against Highland Springs' Khristian Martin during the first half of a boys high school basketball game at Highland Springs High School in Henrico, Va., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs' Khristian Martin, left, and Hopewell's Jordan Lambert compete for the rebound during the first half of a boys high school basketball game at Highland Springs High School in Henrico, Va., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs’ Danzelle Bullock-Coles, left, dribbles a ball against Hopewell’s Cameron Mise during the first half of a boys high school basketball game at Highland Springs High School in Henrico, Va., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Dennis Parker Jr., Latrell Allmond, Jason Rivera and their John Marshall Justices continue to soar past the competition. The No. 2-ranked team in the country finished its regular season unbeaten, and will be a heavy favorite to win a third state title in as many seasons.
No. 2 Varina has just one local loss, junior point guard KJ Wyche headlines for a Blue Devils squad that’s won nine straight and will be among the top contenders in Class 4.
Zion Richardson-Keys, Kam Watts and Kevin Lucas combined for 28 points to lead No. 3 Manchester past No. 4 L.C. Bird and senior point guard Yuri Manns last week. The Lancers have lost only to the Skyhawks all season, they’ll both be top contenders in Regions 6A and 5C, respectively.
Junior combo guard Danzelle Bullock Coles wrote a storybook ending for No. 5 Highland Springs in its 57-55 win over gritty sophomore guard Cameron Mise and No. 6 Hopewell on Tuesday. Bullock Coles’s game-winning shot also gave him 1,000 points for his career.
The reigning state champion Springers will be a major player atop 5C, and the coach Elvin Edmonds's Blue Devils will be the top seed in 3A and among the favorites statewide in Class 3.
Liberty recruit Curtis Blair III’s No. 7-ranked Steward squad is a top contender in VISAA Division II. Blair had 23 points in a win over Norfolk Academy this week, with Owen Gray adding 11 points and Xavier Nelson scoring 10.
Jalen Deloatch’s 24 points and 13 rebounds helped No. 8 James River take down Powhatan 85-63 to cap its regular season. Brandon Jennings, Darius Gray and No. 9 St. Christopher’s are the top local team in the latest VISAA Division I poll, followed closely by Leland Coleman and Davion Brown’s No. 10-ranked Trinity Episcopal outfit.
Also under consideration is the top seed in Region 5C, Kris Tiller’s Glen Allen Jaguars.
