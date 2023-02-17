T-D Top 10 for boys high school basketball

Ranking. Team (record, previous ranking)

1. John Marshall (22-0, 1)

2. Varina (17-4, 2)

3. Manchester (21-1, 4)

4. L.C. Bird (14-7, 3)

5. Highland Springs (16-6, 9)

6. Hopewell (19-3, 8)

7. Steward (17-6, 6)

8. James River (16-5, N/R)

9. St. Christopher’s (16-9, 7)

10. Trinity Episcopal (15-8, 5)

Also under consideration: Glen Allen (17-5, 10)

Rankings breakdown

Dennis Parker Jr., Latrell Allmond, Jason Rivera and their John Marshall Justices continue to soar past the competition. The No. 2-ranked team in the country finished its regular season unbeaten, and will be a heavy favorite to win a third state title in as many seasons.

No. 2 Varina has just one local loss, junior point guard KJ Wyche headlines for a Blue Devils squad that’s won nine straight and will be among the top contenders in Class 4.

Zion Richardson-Keys, Kam Watts and Kevin Lucas combined for 28 points to lead No. 3 Manchester past No. 4 L.C. Bird and senior point guard Yuri Manns last week. The Lancers have lost only to the Skyhawks all season, they’ll both be top contenders in Regions 6A and 5C, respectively.

Junior combo guard Danzelle Bullock Coles wrote a storybook ending for No. 5 Highland Springs in its 57-55 win over gritty sophomore guard Cameron Mise and No. 6 Hopewell on Tuesday. Bullock Coles’s game-winning shot also gave him 1,000 points for his career.

The reigning state champion Springers will be a major player atop 5C, and the coach Elvin Edmonds's Blue Devils will be the top seed in 3A and among the favorites statewide in Class 3.

Liberty recruit Curtis Blair III’s No. 7-ranked Steward squad is a top contender in VISAA Division II. Blair had 23 points in a win over Norfolk Academy this week, with Owen Gray adding 11 points and Xavier Nelson scoring 10.

Jalen Deloatch’s 24 points and 13 rebounds helped No. 8 James River take down Powhatan 85-63 to cap its regular season. Brandon Jennings, Darius Gray and No. 9 St. Christopher’s are the top local team in the latest VISAA Division I poll, followed closely by Leland Coleman and Davion Brown’s No. 10-ranked Trinity Episcopal outfit.

Also under consideration is the top seed in Region 5C, Kris Tiller’s Glen Allen Jaguars.

Look for coverage of regional basketball action and all your winter sports playoff news at https://richmond.com/sports/high-school/.

Local region brackets

(play-in games, quarterfinals pairings)

Class 2, Region A

No. 1 John Marshall (bye)

No. 9 Prince Edward at No. 8 Amelia County, Friday, 6 p.m., winner plays at John Marshall in quarterfinals

No. 4 Nottoway (bye)

No. 12 King William at No. 5 Thomas Jefferson, Friday, 7 p.m., winner plays at Nottoway in quarterfinals

No. 2 Brunswick (bye)

No. 7 Bruton 56, No. 10 Arcadia 37 (Thursday); Bruton plays at Brunswick in quarterfinals

No. 3 Nandua (bye)

No. 11 Poquoson at No. 6 Greensville County Friday, 6:30 p.m.; winner plays at Nandua in quarterfinals

Quarterfinals: Feb. 21

Semifinals: Feb. 23

Region finals: Feb. 24

Class 3, Region A

No. 1 Hopewell (bye)

No. 9 Lakeland at No. 8 Colonial Heights, Feb. 20, 7:15 p.m.; winner plays at Hopewell in quarterfinals

No. 13 Southampton at No. 4 Petersburg, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Tabb at No. 5 New Kent, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Lafayette (bye)

No. 10 York at No. 7 Phoebus, Feb. 20, 5 p.m.; winner plays at Lafayette in quarterfinals

No. 3 Lake Taylor (bye)

No. 11 Norcom at No. 6 Booker T. Washington, Feb. 20, 8 p.m.; winner plays at Lake Taylor in quarterfinals

Quarterfinals: Feb. 22

Semifinals: Feb. 25

Region final: Feb. 28

Class 3, Region B

No. 8 Maggie Walker at No. 1 Skyline, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 5 James Monroe at No. 4 Caroline, Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Culpeper County at No. 3 William Monroe, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Brentsville District at No. 2 Meridian, Friday, 8 p.m.

Semifinals: TBD

Finals: TBD

Class 4, Region B

No. 1 King George (bye)

No. 9 Henrico at No. 8 Hanover, Friday, 7:30 p.m.; winner plays at King George in quarterfinals

No. 4 Matoaca (bye)

No. 12 Powhatan at No. 5 Monacan; winner plays at Matoaca in quarterfinals

No. 3 Courtland (bye)

No. 11 Patrick Henry at No. 6 Dinwiddie, Friday, 7 p.m.; winner plays at Courtland in quarterfinals

No. 2 Varina (bye)

No. 10 Atlee at No. 7 Eastern View, Friday, 7 p.m.; winner plays at Varina in quarterfinals

Quarterfinals: Feb. 21

Semifinals: Feb. 24

Finals: Feb. 27

Class 5, Region C

No. 1 Glen Allen (bye)

No. 9 Meadowbrook at No. 8 Deep Run, Friday, 7:30 p.m.; winner plays at Glen Allen in quarterfinals

No. 4 Mills Godwin (bye)

No. 12 J.R. Tucker at No. 5 Hermitage, Friday; winner plays at Godwin in quarterfinals

No. 2 Highland Springs (bye)

No. 10 Clover Hill at No. 7 Douglas Freeman, Friday, 7:30 p.m.; winner plays at Highland Springs in quarterfinals

No. 3 L.C. Bird (bye)

No. 11 Prince George at No. 6 Midlothian, Friday, 7:30 p.m.; winner plays at Bird in quarterfinals

Quarterfinals: Feb. 21

Semifinals: Feb. 24

Region final: Feb. 28

Class 6, Region A

No. 5 Cosby at No. 4 James River, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Oscar Smith (bye)

No. 9 Grassfield at No. 7 Western Branch, Friday, 7 p.m.; winner plays at Oscar Smith in quarterfinals

No. 2 Manchester (bye)

No. 10 Thomas Dale at No. 8 Franklin County, Friday, 7:30 p.m.; winner plays at Manchester in quarterfinals

No. 3 Landstown (bye)

No. 11 Ocean Lakes at No. 6 Kellam, Friday, 6 p.m.; winner plays at Landstown in quarterfinals

Quarterfinals: Feb. 20

Semifinals: Feb. 22

Region final: TBD

