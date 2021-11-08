T-D Top 10 for football: Dinwiddie moves into top spot, playoff field set

Playoff field set

The VHSL released the full high school football playoff field on Sunday. Here’s a look at a few of the area’s most significant pairings.

Region 4B: Matoaca and Patrick Henry’s seeding mirrors their No. 4 and No. 5 spots in our rankings.

Winners of nine games for the first time since 2006, Jay Parker’s Warriors, who lean on their ability to create turnovers and a physical ground game led by back Quentin Johnson, have been perhaps the 804’s most resurgent program this season.

They face a tall first-round test at home in Ken Wakefield’s Patriots, led by slotback Jayden Mines and dual-threat quarterback Jordan Allen. PH beat Varina 22-21 two weeks ago and ended its regular season with a 38-14 victory over Mechanicsville (2-8) in the Tomato Bowl.

Region 5C: J.R. Tucker (4-4) qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 29 years in Phillip Sims’ second season at the helm.

It’s been a storybook run for the Tigers, whose facilities are under construction until next season. Tucker made its playoff run with no home field, weight room or locker room to call its own.