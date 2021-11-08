T-D Top 10 for football: Dinwiddie moves into top spot, playoff field set

T-D Top 10 for football
Rec. Prv.
1. Dinwiddie 8-0, 2
2. Varina 8-1, 5
3. Highland Springs 7-3, 1
4. Matoaca 9-1, 4
5. Patrick Henry 8-2, 6
6. St. Christopher’s 10-0, 8
7. Thomas Dale 7-2, 3
8. Manchester 7-2, 7
9. Hermitage 8-2, 9
- 10. James River 6-4, --
Generals cap unbeaten regular season
It took until the final rankings of the regular season for anyone to knock previously top-ranked Highland Springs off its season-long perch.
But with a little help from Varina, who beat the Springers 7-6 in the annual East End showdown, Dinwiddie is the season’s first new No. 1 team after rushing for 442 yards in an impressive 35-21 road victory over No. 7 Thomas Dale.
The Generals completed an undefeated regular season for the first time since 2017 to earn the top seed in Region 4B. Dynamic quarterback Brenton Hilton and Co. will host eighth-seeded Atlee (6-4) and the Raiders Caleb Warren-led ground game in the first round. Atlee beat Hanover (4-5) 16-7 to earn the final spot in the Region 4B field.
Others receiving votes
Powhatan (7-3) handled Cosby (3-7) 42-6 to end the season on a high note after trouncing previous No. 10 Midlothian (6-2) 42-7 the previous week. The Indians, led by running back Mitchell Johnson, received a couple Top 10 votes this week. They’re the No. 6 seed in Region 4B and will play at third-seeded Varina in a high-profile first-round matchup.
Douglas Freeman (8-2) has been in and out of the Top 10 all season and received one vote for the No. 10 spot this week. The Mavericks beat Glen Allen (4-5) 8-6 in the season’s final week, Freeman is the No. 4 seed in Region 5C and will play host to fifth-seeded L.C. Bird (5-3) as the Skyhawks finished the season on a five-game win streak to earn a regional berth.
Playoff field set
The VHSL released the full high school football playoff field on Sunday. Here’s a look at a few of the area’s most significant pairings.
Region 4B: Matoaca and Patrick Henry’s seeding mirrors their No. 4 and No. 5 spots in our rankings.
Winners of nine games for the first time since 2006, Jay Parker’s Warriors, who lean on their ability to create turnovers and a physical ground game led by back Quentin Johnson, have been perhaps the 804’s most resurgent program this season.
They face a tall first-round test at home in Ken Wakefield’s Patriots, led by slotback Jayden Mines and dual-threat quarterback Jordan Allen. PH beat Varina 22-21 two weeks ago and ended its regular season with a 38-14 victory over Mechanicsville (2-8) in the Tomato Bowl.
Region 5C: J.R. Tucker (4-4) qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 29 years in Phillip Sims’ second season at the helm.
It’s been a storybook run for the Tigers, whose facilities are under construction until next season. Tucker made its playoff run with no home field, weight room or locker room to call its own.
“So proud of this group and the hardships they have endured,” tweeted Tucker AD Chris Brown. “No home games, no practice field, no weight room, no locker room. No excuses. It’s a party on Parham [road].”
The Tigers will play at top-seeded Highland Springs.
Elsewhere in 5C, No. 2 Midlothian (6-2) will host No. 7 Mills Godwin (4-6) as the Eagles earned a playoff spot in P.J. Adams’ first season at the helm after finishing the regular season on a high note with a come-from-behind 29-14 win over Thomas Jefferson (6-3).
Hermitage earned the No. 3 seed in 5C, the Panthers will host sixth-seeded Glen Allen in a rematch of a Sept. 24 meeting the Jaguars won 13-6.
Region 6A: Cosby (3-7) earned the No. 8 seed and will play at Chesapeake power and reigning state champs Oscar Smith (8-1).
Manchester is the No. 3 seed and will host Ocean Lakes (5-4; Virginia Beach).
The marquee local matchup in 6A is the 4-5 clash between Thomas Dale and James River. The Knights are led by dual-threat QB Ethan Minter and Virginia Tech recruit Malachi Madison, a defensive lineman.
They’ll host a Rapids side led by quarterback Reece Hamilton that’s grown by leaps and bounds this season. James River ended the regular season with a 28-14 win over Midlothian, and would be 8-2 and seeded higher were it not for two forfeits due to an academically ineligible player.
Elsewhere: In Region 3A, No. 5 Hopewell (5-3) is led by quarterback Mason Cumbie and receiver Jamarion Chavis. The Blue Devils will play at No. 4 Lake Taylor (6-4; Norfolk).
Goochland (5-5) and dynamic athlete C.J. Towles earned the No. 4 seed in Region 3B. Alex Fruth’s Bulldogs will host No. 5 Culpeper Co. (4-6). Armstrong (2-7) earned the No. 8 seed and will play at top-seeded Meridian (8-2).
In Region 2A, King William (8-1) is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Greensville (5-3). The Cavaliers are led by All-Metro running back Demond Claiborne, who compiled 1,562 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground this season on just 117 carries.
Thomas Jefferson (6-3) didn’t skip a beat under first-year coach Josef Harrison. The Vikings are the No. 5 seed in 2A and will play at No. 4 Amelia (7-3).
— Zach Joachim