T-D Top 10 for football: Douglas Freeman in at 10, Matoaca climbs again

Mavericks enter poll

Douglas Freeman was the big winner in Week 2 of high school football action around the 804. The Mavericks scored 37 unanswered points to trounce James River (1-1) 37-9 behind five passing touchdowns from quarterback Owen Fallen, four of them to receiver Jahrell Horne.

Hopewell and Hermitage are the remaining unknowns here, as neither the Blue Devils nor the Panthers have taken the field yet, in part due to scheduling complications brought on by COVID-19. Hopewell postponed its opener against Varina after a number of Hopewell players went into quarantine, but looks set to open play Sept. 10 at I.C. Norcom (Portsmouth).