T-D Top 10 for football: Douglas Freeman makes an appearance; Hopewell and Hermitage still haven't started

Hermitage’s situation is more dire. Panthers games against Meadowbrook and Henrico have been postponed, and both resulted from situations in the opposing programs. Now, Lane Casadonte of WTVR reported Sunday that the Panthers’ game Friday against No. 3 Thomas Dale has also been pushed back with no makeup date announced. Again, the postponement is not a result of COVID protocols at Hermitage.

Matoaca moved up two spots as Jay Parker’s Warriors continue to impress. They followed up a Week 1 31-17 win over Glen Allen (0-2) with a 45-0 drubbing of Clover Hill (0-1). In Week 3, Matoaca will meet a team that moved into the Top 10 radar this past weekend. Hanover beat Monacan (0-1) in convincing fashion, and Sam Rogers has the Hawks in the ascendancy.

Under consideration

Hanover (1-0), Powhatan (1-0) and Collegiate (1-0) all posted impressive wins this past weekend and are just on the outside looking in.

— Zach Joachim