T-D Top 10 for football: Hermitage ascends to No. 5; Top 4 stands pat

Hermitage ascends

Overtime heroics from quarterback Jaylen Burton helped new No. 5 Hermitage knock off previous No. 5 Patrick Henry in a thriller that felt destined to come down to the final play.

The Panthers faced plenty of unknowns coming into their season-opener, as they dealt with three consecutive postponements to open a season in which they’re tasked with replacing their head coach and top playmakers from the spring. But after they went toe to toe with a very good Patriots outfit that features quarterback Jordan Allen and JMU recruit Jayden Mines, consider those questions answered for first-year coach Timothy Jean-Pierre’s team. In addition to Burton, running back Jeremiah Coney, leading receiver Jhakiri Bolden, an opportunistic defense and explosive special teams are all the real deal for Big Herm.

Top four stand pat