T-D Top 10 for football: Hopewell, Patrick Henry move up; Hermitage returns at No. 10

T-D Top 10 for football
Rec. Prv.
1. Highland Springs 3-2, 1
2. Manchester 4-1, 2
3. Dinwiddie 3-0, 3
4. Varina 4-0, 4
5. Hopewell 3-0, 6
6. Patrick Henry 4-1, 7
7. Matoaca 4-1, 5
8. Thomas Dale 3-1, 8
9. St. Christopher’s 5-0, 9
10. Hermitage 2-2, --
Knights, Blue Devils back on track
Few programs have been impacted by COVID-19 protocols as much as Hopewell and Thomas Dale early on. But both look to be back on track after the Blue Devils and quarterback Mason Cumbie rolled past Colonial Heights (1-4) 48-8, and the Knights downed Prince George (0-4) 42-29 behind Maddox Lee’s 14 tackles and Jordan Branch’s 115 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Those two are scheduled for a marquee matchup Oct. 15 in Chester.
Saints keep inside track on VISAA title
Running back and linebacker Nikkos Kovanes had a pick-6 and touchdown reception to help St. Christopher’s pick up a tough 14-7 road win over local rival Benedictine (2-3). The Saints remained undefeated, and sit comfortably atop the VISAA’s Week 6 ratings with a score of 14.6. St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes (4-1) is second at 10.4, Trinity Episcopal (4-2) is third at 9.33 and Collegiate (3-2) is tied with Norfolk Academy (3-2) in fourth with a 7.8 rating.
Panthers back in
Hermitage rebounded from a 13-6 loss at Glen Allen (1-3) with a 35-8 win in the Cat Bowl over previously unbeaten J.R. Tucker (3-1). A Week 1 overtime win over No. 6 Patrick Henry (27-26) and Week 2 close loss to No. 4 Varina (28-21) combined with the Tucker win lifted the Panthers back into the Top 10, albeit by a thin margin.
Others receiving votes
It was a close call at No. 10 between the Panthers, Midlothian (3-0) and previous No. 10 Trinity, each of which received Top 10 votes.
The Trojans beat Cosby (1-4) 49-14 to stay undefeated, but their three wins are over opponents with a combined record of 2-11, including Prince George and 1-3 Clover Hill. Midlothian has a busy week with Monacan (2-2) on Tuesday and Huguenot (0-4) on Friday. Then comes the Trojans’ first big test, and an opportunity to prove they belong among the area’s best, when No. 2 Manchester comes calling Oct. 15.
The Titans probably don’t deserve to drop out on paper. But a forfeit by St. Anne’s-Belfield (1-3) and upcoming bye week will leave them stewing over a 20-19 loss to Episcopal (2-1) on Sept. 25 in which Trinity led 19-7 at the half. They don’t take the field again until Oct. 16 against Fork Union (2-2), and the inactivity allowed a team like Hermitage to leapfrog them. But Trinity still has a chance to shake things up in the VISAA in an Oct. 23 showdown at No. 9 St. Christopher’s.
— Zach Joachim