T-D Top 10 for football: Hopewell, Patrick Henry move up; Hermitage returns at No. 10

Running back and linebacker Nikkos Kovanes had a pick-6 and touchdown reception to help St. Christopher’s pick up a tough 14-7 road win over local rival Benedictine (2-3). The Saints remained undefeated, and sit comfortably atop the VISAA’s Week 6 ratings with a score of 14.6. St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes (4-1) is second at 10.4, Trinity Episcopal (4-2) is third at 9.33 and Collegiate (3-2) is tied with Norfolk Academy (3-2) in fourth with a 7.8 rating.

Panthers back in

Hermitage rebounded from a 13-6 loss at Glen Allen (1-3) with a 35-8 win in the Cat Bowl over previously unbeaten J.R. Tucker (3-1). A Week 1 overtime win over No. 6 Patrick Henry (27-26) and Week 2 close loss to No. 4 Varina (28-21) combined with the Tucker win lifted the Panthers back into the Top 10, albeit by a thin margin.

Others receiving votes

It was a close call at No. 10 between the Panthers, Midlothian (3-0) and previous No. 10 Trinity, each of which received Top 10 votes.