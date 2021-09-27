T-D Top 10 for football: Matoaca climbs to No. 5; St. Christopher's in at No. 9

T-D Top 10 for football
1. Highland Springs 2-2, 1
2. Manchester 3-1, 2
3. Dinwiddie 2-0, 4
4. Varina 3-0, 5
5. Matoaca 4-0, 10
6. Hopewell 2-0, 6
7. Patrick Henry 3-1, 9
8. Thomas Dale 2-1, 3
9. St. Christopher's 4-0, --
10. Trinity Episcopal 3-2, --
Warriors earn statement win
Behind running back Quentin Johnson's 132 yards on 20 carries, Matoaca continued its resurgent season Friday with a statement 21-14 win over previous No. 3 Thomas Dale.
That propelled the Warriors up five spots from No. 10 to No. 5, and Jay Parker's team will have another chance to put the 804 on notice this Friday when Matoaca hosts No. 3 Dinwiddie.
Malachi Cook, Jaedin Lee and Marcus King each had five tackles for the Warriors against Dale, and Riley Simmons ran a kickoff back 80 yards for a touchdown.
The Warriors also forced four turnovers against a Knights team that had returned to practice earlier in the week following a two-week pause due to COVID protocols and was playing without some defensive starters. They'll aim to get back on track Friday at Prince George (0-3).
Saints continue dominance
After a 56-0 win over Norfolk Academy (2-2), St. Christopher's has now outscored its opponents 169-13 on the season.
Star receiver and top recruit Andre Greene had five catches for 121 yards and four touchdowns against NA, and quarterback Joshua Powell finished 13 of 18 for 221 yards and five touchdowns. Tight end Joe Sullivan added a rushing score, Mac Grant caught five balls for 63 yards and a touchdown, Evan Wilson had a 36-yard touchdown run, Jacob Zollar ran an interception back 40 yards to the house and Harrison Wood led the defense with a team-high seven tackles.
The schedule hasn't been daunting to this point, hence St. Chris is making its first appearance in the Top 10 this week. But the Saints get their first real test in the form of their first local opponent Friday in a classic VISAA rivalry meeting at Benedictine (2-2).
Eagles win Battle of Pump Road
Mills Godwin (1-3) handed previous No. 8 Douglas Freeman (4-1) its first loss of the season in a classic West End rivalry meeting Friday.
Godwin jumped out to an early lead with 14 points in the first quarter, and the halftime score of 21-7 held to the end as P.J. Adams's Eagles secured their first win under their new head coach thanks to a smothering defensive showing against a Mavericks offense that was averaging 28.3 points coming into the contest.
Others receiving votes
Hermitage (1-2) posted an impressive overtime win over No. 7 Patrick Henry to start its season, but consecutive losses to No. 4 Varina and unranked Glen Allen (1-2) put the Panthers on the outside looking in for now.
Midlothian (2-0) has dealt with two consecutive postponements, else the Trojans might have cracked the Top 10 by now. Quarterback Cooper Meads, playmaker Ashby Berry and the rest of Matt Hutchings' Midlo outfit will look to stay unbeaten when they host Cosby (1-3) for homecoming this Friday.
Hanover (2-1) had its game against Armstrong (1-3) postponed, but quarterback Cole Elrod's Hawks will have every chance to prove they belong among the area's best Friday when they host No. 4 Varina.
