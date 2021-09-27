T-D Top 10 for football: Matoaca climbs to No. 5; St. Christopher's in at No. 9

Eagles win Battle of Pump Road

Mills Godwin (1-3) handed previous No. 8 Douglas Freeman (4-1) its first loss of the season in a classic West End rivalry meeting Friday.

Godwin jumped out to an early lead with 14 points in the first quarter, and the halftime score of 21-7 held to the end as P.J. Adams's Eagles secured their first win under their new head coach thanks to a smothering defensive showing against a Mavericks offense that was averaging 28.3 points coming into the contest.

Others receiving votes

Hermitage (1-2) posted an impressive overtime win over No. 7 Patrick Henry to start its season, but consecutive losses to No. 4 Varina and unranked Glen Allen (1-2) put the Panthers on the outside looking in for now.

Midlothian (2-0) has dealt with two consecutive postponements, else the Trojans might have cracked the Top 10 by now. Quarterback Cooper Meads, playmaker Ashby Berry and the rest of Matt Hutchings' Midlo outfit will look to stay unbeaten when they host Cosby (1-3) for homecoming this Friday.

Hanover (2-1) had its game against Armstrong (1-3) postponed, but quarterback Cole Elrod's Hawks will have every chance to prove they belong among the area's best Friday when they host No. 4 Varina.