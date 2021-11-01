T-D Top 10 for football: Matoaca, Patrick Henry move up after key wins

T-D Top 10 for football
Rec. Prv.
1. Highland Springs 7-2, 1
2. Dinwiddie 7-0, 2
3. Thomas Dale 7-1, 5
4. Matoaca 8-1, 8
5. Varina 7-1, 3
6. Patrick Henry 7-2, 10
7. Manchester 5-2, 6
8. St. Christopher's 9-0, 7
9. Hermitage 6-2, 9
10. Midlothian 7-1, 4
Voters: Lane Casadonte, Zach Joachim, Gary Hess, Gary Criswell, Weldon Bradshaw, Lily Betts, Tim Pearrell
Powhatan receives votes after statement win
Powhatan (6-3) turned plenty of heads Friday by dispatching previously unbeaten Midlothian 42-7 behind back Mitchell Johnson (18 carries, 92 yards, TD) and quarterback Dylan Trevillian (15 of 21 passing, 234 yards, four TDs).
Though the Indians were coming off a 24-23 loss to L.C. Bird (3-3) and lost handily to Manchester and James River (5-4) earlier in the season, coach Mike Henderson said he'd been waiting for his team to put a full performance together.
"We've been telling our guys, we've played well in quarters here, quarters there, a half here and there," Henderson said. "We challenged our guys all week to play for 48 minutes. We did it tonight."
Powhatan, which received Top 10 votes this week for the first time this season, totaled 385 yards of offense on 52 plays. Henderson said defenses tend to focus on Johnson out of the backfield, allowing Trevillian, "one of the best decision makers [he's] been around," to exploit holes.
"He's making the right reads, and he's putting us in good spots," Henderson said of his signal caller. "He's doing an unbelievable job. He's one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the area."
Powhatan's 3-4 defense held Midlothian to 175 yards on 38 plays. Henderson said physicality and limiting big plays were the keys on that side of the ball.
"We had to stop [Midlothian's] run game. Everybody thinks they're a passing team, but they run the ball more than they pass," Henderson said. "We wanted to take away the run first and stop the big play, and I think we did that for the most part."
Varina's Thompson stretchered off, expected to play Saturday
Late in the fourth quarter of Patrick Henry's 22-21 win over Varina Friday, Blue Devils senior receiver and captain Carlo Thompson leapt up for a jump ball and came down awkwardly on his back and side.
He stayed down for awhile until an ambulance arrived on the scene. Thompson was stretchered off, but was moving his arms and tweeted assurances to his well wishers Saturday morning.
"To everyone.. With everything in me thank you for the support I will shake back," wrote Thompson, who caught a 26-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter against PH.
Varina coach Marcus Lewis said Monday that Thompson is "doing fine" and is expected to play Saturday in the annual East End showdown between the Blue Devils and top-ranked Highland Springs. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Springers' Victor W. Kreiter Stadium.
An All-Region honoree at defensive back last season, Thompson has been pivotal to the Blue Devils success this season. He's been their big-play threat offensively and key in the secondary at safety. Against Highland Springs' big-play offense which features a bevy of talented receivers, he'll be vital if Varina is to take down their East End rivals.
"We will bounce back," Thompson tweeted Saturday in reference to the Patrick Henry loss, his team's first of the season.
Patrick Henry's Byrd decommits from ODU
Camden Byrd, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior edge rusher from Patrick Henry, decommitted from Old Dominion University Monday.
A three-star recruit per 247Sports, Byrd verbally committed to ODU on June 15. He was also offered by Richmond, Army, Columbia and Marshall, among others, and said on Twitter that his recruitment is open.
Weldon Bradshaw contributed to this report.
