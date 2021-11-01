T-D Top 10 for football: Matoaca, Patrick Henry move up after key wins

"We've been telling our guys, we've played well in quarters here, quarters there, a half here and there," Henderson said. "We challenged our guys all week to play for 48 minutes. We did it tonight."

Powhatan, which received Top 10 votes this week for the first time this season, totaled 385 yards of offense on 52 plays. Henderson said defenses tend to focus on Johnson out of the backfield, allowing Trevillian, "one of the best decision makers [he's] been around," to exploit holes.

"He's making the right reads, and he's putting us in good spots," Henderson said of his signal caller. "He's doing an unbelievable job. He's one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the area."

Powhatan's 3-4 defense held Midlothian to 175 yards on 38 plays. Henderson said physicality and limiting big plays were the keys on that side of the ball.

"We had to stop [Midlothian's] run game. Everybody thinks they're a passing team, but they run the ball more than they pass," Henderson said. "We wanted to take away the run first and stop the big play, and I think we did that for the most part."

