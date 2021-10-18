T-D Top 10 for football: Midlothian leaps up to No. 4; Thomas Dale up to No. 6 in big moving week

T-D Top 10 for football
Rec. Prv.
1. Highland Springs 6-2, 1
2. Dinwiddie 5-0, 3
3. Varina 6-0, 4
4. Midlothian 6-0, --
5. Manchester 4-2, 2
6. Thomas Dale 6-1, 9
7. Matoaca 6-1, 7
8. Patrick Henry 5-2, 6
9. Hermitage 4-2, 10
10. St. Christopher's 7-0, 8
Meads leads Midlothian to statement win
It was prove it time for the unbeaten Trojans Friday night as they hosted previous No. 2 Manchester in the former's first big test of the season, and ooh, did they ever.
Despite going down 28-7 in the third quarter, quarterback Cooper Meads led a valiant comeback effort that resulted in a thrilling 42-35 win for Midlo, its first victory over the Lancers since 2001.
Meads finished 12 of 20 passing for 220 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 29 yards and a score on five carries. Running back and linebacker Ashby Berry was all over the field on both sides of the ball, he had 190 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns on 28 carries and made 6 1/2 tackles. Receiver Drew Kleski was the big-play threat, he caught three balls for 144 yards and both of Meads' passing TDs.
Manchester running back Ramon Brown, who is committed to play at Virginia Tech, had a monster game in defeat. He carried 19 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and added three receptions for 82 yards and two more scores.
VHSL releases new weekly rankings
The statement win put Midlothian in the driver's seat in Region 5C with a 29.3 rating, per the VHSL's weekly rankings released Monday. No. 1 Highland Springs is second at 28, followed by No. 9 Hermitage (26.17), Douglas Freeman (6-2, 24.38), Glen Allen (3-3, 23.5), L.C. Bird (2-3, 22.6), Mills Godwin (3-4, 21.86), J.R. Tucker (3-3, 20.17), Prince George (1-5, 20), Clover Hill (2-5, 19.86), Meadowbrook (0-6, 16.3) and Deep Run (0-8, 15.75).
In Region 4B, quarterback Brenton Hilton's No. 2 Dinwiddie outfit is in control at the top spot with a rating of 29.6. King George (6-0) is tied for second at 28 with No. 3 Varina, they're followed by No. 7 Matoaca in fourth at 27.57 and No. 8 Patrick Henry (24) in fifth. Powhatan (5-2, 23.57) is sixth, Monacan (4-3, 22.86) seventh, Hanover (3-3, 22.3) eighth and Atlee (4-3, 21.86) ninth. Huguenot (1-4, 19.2), Henrico (2-5, 18.29), George Wythe (1-5, 16.67) and Mechanicsville (1-6, 16) are 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th, respectively.
No. 6 Thomas Dale is third in 6A with a 28 rating, followed by No. 5 Manchester in fourth at 27.67. James River (3-5) is eighth at 22.63, and Cosby (2-5) is ninth at 21.71.
In the Class 3, Region A rankings, Hopewell (3-2) came in at No. 5 with a 21.4 rating. New Kent (3-4) is seventh at 18.26, Petersburg (3-3) eighth at 18.17, and Colonial Heights (2-5) is 12th at 15.
Elsewhere, King William (5-1) is third in Region 2A with a 21.17 rating.
Other movers
Dale jumped back up to No. 6 after an impressive 39-21 home win over previous No. 5 Hopewell in which quarterback Ethan Minter had another stellar game, carrying 14 times for 172 yards and three TDs while completing 11 of 14 passes for 111 yards and another score.
Dinwiddie (49-6 over Petersburg), Varina (45-7 over Atlee), Matoaca (56-6 over Prince George), Patrick Henry (22-6 over Armstrong) and St. Christopher's (47-14 over Woodberry Forest) all held serve, while Herm picked up an impressive 28-20 road win over a good Freeman team.
The Mavericks, Blue Devils and Trinity Episcopal (4-2) are just on the outside looking in.
Voters: Gary Criswell, Gary Hess, Tim Pearrell, Zach Joachim, Lily Betts, Weldon Bradshaw.
