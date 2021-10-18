T-D Top 10 for football: Midlothian leaps up to No. 4; Thomas Dale up to No. 6 in big moving week

Manchester running back Ramon Brown, who is committed to play at Virginia Tech, had a monster game in defeat. He carried 19 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and added three receptions for 82 yards and two more scores.

VHSL releases new weekly rankings

The statement win put Midlothian in the driver's seat in Region 5C with a 29.3 rating, per the VHSL's weekly rankings released Monday. No. 1 Highland Springs is second at 28, followed by No. 9 Hermitage (26.17), Douglas Freeman (6-2, 24.38), Glen Allen (3-3, 23.5), L.C. Bird (2-3, 22.6), Mills Godwin (3-4, 21.86), J.R. Tucker (3-3, 20.17), Prince George (1-5, 20), Clover Hill (2-5, 19.86), Meadowbrook (0-6, 16.3) and Deep Run (0-8, 15.75).

In Region 4B, quarterback Brenton Hilton's No. 2 Dinwiddie outfit is in control at the top spot with a rating of 29.6. King George (6-0) is tied for second at 28 with No. 3 Varina, they're followed by No. 7 Matoaca in fourth at 27.57 and No. 8 Patrick Henry (24) in fifth. Powhatan (5-2, 23.57) is sixth, Monacan (4-3, 22.86) seventh, Hanover (3-3, 22.3) eighth and Atlee (4-3, 21.86) ninth. Huguenot (1-4, 19.2), Henrico (2-5, 18.29), George Wythe (1-5, 16.67) and Mechanicsville (1-6, 16) are 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th, respectively.