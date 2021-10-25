T-D Top 10 for football: Taking stock as playoff time approaches

The sixth-ranked Lancers beat Cosby (1-6) 42-7 and are at Huguenot (0-5) this week. Quarterback Cody Shelton completed 13 of 16 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns while carrying seven times for 76 yards and another score against the Titans. He, back Ramon Brown (VT recruit) and receiver / DB Cam Sturdifen have Tom Hall's Manchester outfit sitting in fourth place in Region 6A with a rating of 28.714.

The seventh-ranked Saints jumped up three spots after a commanding 57-19 win over VISAA rival Trinity Episcopal (5-3). Receiver Andre Greene Jr. put on a show, and back Nikkos Kovanes ran for three touchdowns for a St. Chris side that's firmly in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the state's four-team independent school playoff field ahead of a Saturday home game against St. Anne's-Belfield (2-4).

Eighth-ranked Matoaca downed Colonial Heights (2-6) 28-6 and travels to Hopewell (4-2) this week for a tough Central District clash. Running back Quentin Johnson has been the fulcrum of a dominant Warriors ground game throughout one of the best seasons in recent memory for Matoaca football. Jay Parker's Warriors hold the No. 4 spot in the 4B field with a 27.75 rating.