T-D Top 10 for football: Taking stock as playoff time approaches

T-D Top 10 for football
Rec. Prv.
1. Highland Springs 6-2, 1
2. Dinwiddie 6-0, 2
3. Varina 7-0, 3
4. Midlothian 7-0, 4
5. Thomas Dale 7-1, 6
6. Manchester 5-2, 5
7. St. Christopher's 8-0, 10
8. Matoaca 7-1, 7
9. Hermitage 5-2, 9
10. Patrick Henry 6-2, 8
Taking stock as playoffs loom
As we enter Week 10 of the high school football season, the penultimate week of competition felt like a good time to take stock of where our Top 10 teams stand as playoff time draws near.
The top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs. Ratings are based on the VHSL's weekly release, sent out on Monday afternoons. No other schools received votes in this week's T-D Top 10.
The top-ranked Springers were idle last week, they're at Atlee (5-3) Friday and currently hold the second-highest rating in Region 5C at 28.75. Behind breakout sophomore quarterback Khristian Martin and a deep receiving corps, Highland Springs once again looks the part of a state title contender.
The unbeaten, second-ranked Generals have defeated all their opponents by at least 15 points behind a stellar season from quarterback Brenton Hilton. They beat Prince George (1-6) 49-8 last week and host Meadowbrook (0-5) Friday. Dinwiddie is the top dog in the Region 4B ratings with a 30.0 score, and will see its biggest test of the season in its final game Nov. 5 at Dale.
The third-ranked Blue Devils have blown out all of their opponents except Hermitage (28-21 road win). They beat Henrico 54-13 last week, and should get a good test Friday in a home game against Patrick Henry. Back Tae'mon Brown, receivers / DBs Carlo Thompson and Kamaree Wells and quarterback Myles Derricott have Varina rated No. 3 in Region 4B at 28.286, just a hair behind second-place King George at 28.857.
The fourth-ranked Trojans earned a win by forfeit over George Wythe and host a dangerous Powhatan (5-3) outfit this week. Behind breakout quarterback Cooper Meads, receiver Drew Kleski and back Ashby Berry, coach Matt Hutchings' Midlothian side holds the top spot in the 5C ratings at 29.143.
The fifth-ranked Knights beat Petersburg (3-4) 41-8 and are idle this week ahead of a marquee season-finale at home against the Generals. Led by quarterback Ethan Minter, linebacker Maddax Lee, physically imposing offensive and defensive lines, receiver Kyon Turner and the backfield duo of Brandon Rose and Jordan Branch, Dale is third in Region 6A at 29.125.
The sixth-ranked Lancers beat Cosby (1-6) 42-7 and are at Huguenot (0-5) this week. Quarterback Cody Shelton completed 13 of 16 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns while carrying seven times for 76 yards and another score against the Titans. He, back Ramon Brown (VT recruit) and receiver / DB Cam Sturdifen have Tom Hall's Manchester outfit sitting in fourth place in Region 6A with a rating of 28.714.
The seventh-ranked Saints jumped up three spots after a commanding 57-19 win over VISAA rival Trinity Episcopal (5-3). Receiver Andre Greene Jr. put on a show, and back Nikkos Kovanes ran for three touchdowns for a St. Chris side that's firmly in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the state's four-team independent school playoff field ahead of a Saturday home game against St. Anne's-Belfield (2-4).
Eighth-ranked Matoaca downed Colonial Heights (2-6) 28-6 and travels to Hopewell (4-2) this week for a tough Central District clash. Running back Quentin Johnson has been the fulcrum of a dominant Warriors ground game throughout one of the best seasons in recent memory for Matoaca football. Jay Parker's Warriors hold the No. 4 spot in the 4B field with a 27.75 rating.
The ninth-ranked Panthers might contend with St. Chris for the most impressive win last week, they trounced Mills Godwin (3-5) 41-13 behind quarterback Jaylen Burton, who connected with receiver Jhakiri Bolden for a pair of touchdowns. Back Jeremiah Coney has keyed a strong ground game all season, he had 178 yards and two scores on just 13 carries against the Eagles. Herm is rated third in Region 5C at 27.429 and plays at Henrico (2-6) Tuesday.
The 10th-ranked Patriots dropped two spots after a 35-27 win over Hanover (3-4), but only because St. Chris and Herm impressed enough to move up. Ken Wakefield's outfit has been strong every week, with a 1-point, overtime road loss to the Panthers and 13-point defeat to the Springers the only blemishes on the record. PH is rated fifth in 4B at 24.875. Quarterback Jordan Allen and receiver Jayden Mines will lead the Patriots into a marquee matchup at Varina this Friday.
Voters: Weldon Bradshaw, Zach Joachim, Gary Hess, Gary Criswell, Lane Casadonte, Lily Betts
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim