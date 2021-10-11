T-D Top 10 for football: Top 4 unanimous; Midlothian and Trinity knocking on door; James River forfeits two games

Trinity Episcopal (4-2) hasn’t played since Sept. 25 after a forfeit by St. Anne’s-Belfield two weeks ago and bye this past week. Otherwise the talented Titans might have reentered the Top 10 by now. They get back to action Saturday at home against host Fork Union (2-3). After that, Trinity will turn its attention to an Oct. 23 showdown at St. Chris, a high-stakes local matchup that could go a long way toward determining supremacy in the VISAA.

James River forfeits two games

First-year coach Jacob Hodges had James River off to a 5-2 start after a 30-9 win at Powhatan (4-2) Friday.

But the Rapids’ record now reads 3-4 after the program was forced to retroactively forfeit a 28-8 win over Cosby (Sept. 10) and 42-0 win over Huguenot (Sept. 17) because a player who participated in those games has been deemed academically ineligible.

James River director of student activities Bryan Hannum self-reported the error to the VHSL the day he realized it had been made.

“I realized it was an oversight on my part,” Hannum said. “I immediately called the VHSL office and had to own it.”

An appeal will be held on Wednesday, Hannum said.