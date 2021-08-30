T-D Top 10 for football: Trinity joins the party at 8, Matoaca in at 10

Ranking. School (Record, Previous ranking)
1. Highland Springs (0-1, 1)
2. Manchester (0-0, 2)
3. Thomas Dale (1-0, 3)
4. Varina (0-0, 4)
5. Dinwiddie (0-0, 5)
6. Patrick Henry (0-0, 6)
7. Hopewell (0-0, 7)
8. Trinity Episcopal (1-0, --)
9. Hermitage (0-0, 8)
10. Matoaca (1-0, --)
Newcomers
Receiver Trai Ferguson (six catches, 127 yards, three TDs) and quarterback Jack Toscano (14 of 25 for 208 and three TDs) led new No. 7 Trinity Episcopal to perhaps the weekend's biggest statement win, a 27-13 triumph over Benedictine, previously the No. 10 team in our rankings and still the reigning VISAA champion. The Cadets could well be back before long with their top-end talent. But the Titans rule the day this week after putting the VISAA on notice Saturday.
Not to be outdone, Matoaca put a damper on our preseason Glen Allen hype with an impressive 31-17 road win over the then-No. 9 Jaguars spurred by Quentin Johnson's 197 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Jay Parker's Warriors had perhaps the most impressive 1-4 mark ever in the spring, with three one-score losses to Prince George, Hopewell and Thomas Dale plus a 28-14 loss to a good Dinwiddie team and a 48-0 demolition of Colonial Heights. You've been warned, Central District.
Postponements
More than half of our Top 10 has yet to take the field, in part thanks to lingering COVID-19 concerns. Hopewell and Varina's marquee matchup was postponed after a number of Hopewell players went into quarantine. Dinwiddie's opener against George Washington (Danville) was rescheduled to Sept. 21 due to virus concerns within the Eagles' program. And Hermitage's opener against Meadowbrook was postponed to Oct. 8 because of what Monarchs AD Joey Richeson called "uncontrollable circumstances."
Top-spot tussle
An 11-point loss to the No. 21 team in the country didn't knock Highland Springs off the top spot with No. 2 Manchester dormant. The Springers host the Lancers Friday, so we'll let that hierarchy sort itself out on the field.
Under consideration
Goochland (1-0) beat King William 13-6 Friday, and Alex Fruth's Bulldogs once again look to be a defensive force with an opportunistic offense. They're sniffing right outside the Top 10 should somebody falter.
Benedictine (0-1) has plenty of top talent worthy of a ranking, from defensive tackle Joel Starlings and end Dylan Faniel to quarterback Tate Plageman, tight end Luca Puccinelli and receiver Leon Haughton. But after the two-score loss to Trinity, we'll wait for the Cadets to play their way back in.
Monacan hasn't played yet, else the Chiefs might warrant a spot. They'll get their chance to prove the loss of quarterback Tyler Hensley won't result in a drop-off as they kick things off Thursday at Hanover.
Douglas Freeman (1-0) beat Prince George (0-1) 17-14 Friday. The Royals made the playoffs in the spring, and the Mavericks are a team to keep an eye on going forward.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim