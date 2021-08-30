T-D Top 10 for football: Trinity joins the party at 8, Matoaca in at 10

Postponements

More than half of our Top 10 has yet to take the field, in part thanks to lingering COVID-19 concerns. Hopewell and Varina's marquee matchup was postponed after a number of Hopewell players went into quarantine. Dinwiddie's opener against George Washington (Danville) was rescheduled to Sept. 21 due to virus concerns within the Eagles' program. And Hermitage's opener against Meadowbrook was postponed to Oct. 8 because of what Monarchs AD Joey Richeson called "uncontrollable circumstances."

Top-spot tussle

An 11-point loss to the No. 21 team in the country didn't knock Highland Springs off the top spot with No. 2 Manchester dormant. The Springers host the Lancers Friday, so we'll let that hierarchy sort itself out on the field.

Under consideration

Goochland (1-0) beat King William 13-6 Friday, and Alex Fruth's Bulldogs once again look to be a defensive force with an opportunistic offense. They're sniffing right outside the Top 10 should somebody falter.