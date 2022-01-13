T-D Top 10 for girls basketball: Glen Allen jumps to No. 7; Rapids, Gators still top dogs

T-D Top 10 for girls basketball
Record, Previous Ranking
1. James River 8-1, 1
2. Saint Gertrude 9-2, 2
3. Manchester 7-2, 3
4. Cosby 6-3, 5
5. Monacan 6-3, 4
6. Steward 10-1, 6
7. Glen Allen 7-2, 10
8. Thomas Dale 6-3, 8
9. Highland Springs 7-3, 9
10. L.C. Bird 6-4, --
On the cusp: St. Catherine's (5-3), Powhatan (5-3), Hanover (9-1), Patrick Henry (5-2)
Recent key results: No. 1 James River 68, No. 3 Manchester 39; No. 9 Highland Springs 61, Patrick Henry 55; No. 7 Glen Allen 76, Patrick Henry 29; No. 5 Monacan 55, No. 8 Thomas Dale 40; No. 4 Cosby 58, No. 5 Monacan 49.
Upcoming key games: No. 3 Manchester at No. 10 L.C. Bird, Thursday 1/13, 6 p.m.; No. 5 Monacan at No. 2 Saint Gertrude, Friday 1/14, 6:30 p.m.; No. 1 James River at No. 5 Monacan, Tuesday 1/18, 7:15; No. 4 Cosby at Powhatan, Thursday 1/13, 7:15 p.m.
Glen Allen jumps to No. 7 after resounding win over Patrick Henry
Glen Allen girls basketball coach Rick Brennan's phone lit up Monday night.
Friends were reaching out, thinking they'd seen a misprint of that night's score-- Glen Allen 76, Patrick Henry 29?
"We played a terrific ballgame, we laid out some plans and our girls, to a T, carried it out with enthusiasm," Brennan said before practice Wednesday.
"They [Patrick Henry] are a talented team, well coached, Logan Nuckols is a tremendous player. We tried to make it as difficult on her as we could, she fought through. But our kids really stepped up, one through 12."
Nuckols, a senior Campbell recruit and All-Metro first-teamer last season, still finished with 21 points for the Patriots, previously unbeaten and ranked No. 7.
But the Jaguars leading duo of senior wing Claudia Disbrow and junior guard Cierra McGinlay stole the show, finishing with 25 and 23 points, respectively.
Brennan called Disbrow one of the smartest players he's coached, a captain, leader and well-rounded player with a smooth 3-point shot. McGinlay's jumper might be the best on the team though, Brennan said, adding that her defense has elevated to another level this season.
Disbrow is the only senior starter after point guard Mia Betts went down for the season with a torn ACL. Brennan said Betts' leadership presence from the bench has remained a foundational component of the team's success.
"When she went down, it was back to the drawing board, where do we go from here?" Brennan said of Betts' injury. "In our mind we had a starting five and Mia would have been the point guard. ... But we talked to them about it, next man up, and they all embraced it."
Freshman forward Lindsey Shoulders added 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists against PH. She's part of a strong group of contributing freshmen that also includes guards Riley Waite and Sydney Worsham and 6-foot-1 center Ava Johnson.
Johnson is already being recruited by Longwood. Brennan lauded Shoulders' rebounding, saying it leads to plenty of second-chance opportunities for her and her teammates. Waite and Worsham have been particularly key in replacing the backcourt production lost to Betts' injury, Brennan said.
"They've really done a nice job of playing smart, finding the open man and scoring points for us," Brennan said of his freshmen guards.
The Jaguars' only losses are to No. 3 Manchester (69-48) and No. 1 James River (46-36). Brennan said those early defeats to strong programs opened the eyes of his young group which lost experience to the pandemic, and helped them grow up fast ahead of the heart of their schedule.
"It's getting to know each other, we're getting there and growing together as people too, that's helping us a lot," Brennan said.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim