T-D Top 10 for girls basketball: Glen Allen jumps to No. 7; Rapids, Gators still top dogs

Brennan called Disbrow one of the smartest players he's coached, a captain, leader and well-rounded player with a smooth 3-point shot. McGinlay's jumper might be the best on the team though, Brennan said, adding that her defense has elevated to another level this season.

Disbrow is the only senior starter after point guard Mia Betts went down for the season with a torn ACL. Brennan said Betts' leadership presence from the bench has remained a foundational component of the team's success.

"When she went down, it was back to the drawing board, where do we go from here?" Brennan said of Betts' injury. "In our mind we had a starting five and Mia would have been the point guard. ... But we talked to them about it, next man up, and they all embraced it."

Freshman forward Lindsey Shoulders added 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists against PH. She's part of a strong group of contributing freshmen that also includes guards Riley Waite and Sydney Worsham and 6-foot-1 center Ava Johnson.